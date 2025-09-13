Bob Goodenow, former NHLPA executive director, passes away at age 72

NHL Players Association Executive Director Bob Goodenow speaks during a press conference in Toronto Wednesday, March 2, 2005. (Aaron Harris/CP

By Sportsnet

Posted September 13, 2025 7:46 pm.

One of hockey’s most important figures for over a decade passed away on Saturday.

Former NHLPA executive director Bob Goodenow, who led the players’ association through the 2004-05 lockout, passed away at age 72, the NHLPA announced in a statement.

The lockout was resolved on July 13, 2005, with the implementation of a salary cap, as well as a salary floor and a guarantee that players would get 54 per cent of total NHL revenues.

Shortly after the agreement was reached, Goodenow was asked to step down as NHLPA executive director and was replaced by Ted Saskin.

Goodenow, a native of Dearborn, Mich., served as the executive director for 13 years, from 1992 to 2005. He joined the NHLPA in 1990, serving as the deputy executive director.

“The modern NHLPA, and the work it has done to improve the quality of life for thousands of players past and present, is a direct result of the foundation that Bob Goodenow built,” the NHLPA said in their statement. “His impact on the game of hockey is lasting and profound.”

He quickly made a difference, leading NHL players on a 10-day strike in 1992 just before the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The strike resulted in increased playoff bonuses, changes to free agency and additional options for players’ licensing.

Goodenow was also at the heart of the 1994-95 NHL lockout, a 103-day dispute centred around the players opposing a salary cap.

“Bob was a skilled attorney and tenacious advocate for the players he represented as an agent and as the head of the Players’ Association,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “We send our deepest condolences to his wife, Wendy, their three children, Joe, Katharine and Kerry, and his many friends and admirers throughout hockey.”

Past his work off the ice, Goodenow also had a history on it, captaining Harvard’s men’s hockey team in the mid-1970s and competing internationally with Team USA in the 1974 and 1975 world championships.

He would go on to play for the Flint Generals of the IHL, but soon shifted his attention to law, going to law school at the University of Detroit in 1979.

— With files from the Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

10 people arrested at opposing immigration rallies at Christie Pits

Ten people were arrested at a pro- and anti-immigration demonstration as the opposing groups faced off at Christie Pits Park on Saturday afternoon. Toronto police say one man was arrested for an assault...

1h ago

'High risk' offender sought after cutting off monitoring device

Police in Hamilton are searching for a man considered a "high risk" to the public after he failed to comply with a release order. Investigators say just after 11 p.m. Friday night, they received a report...

4h ago

University of Toronto professor on leave after Charlie Kirk comments draw backlash

The University of Toronto says it took immediate action after learning about what it called "concerning social media posts" from one of its professors, and that the faculty member is now on leave and no...

4h ago

Toronto teacher in hot water for allegedly showing students video of Charlie Kirk’s killing

Staff at a Scarborough primary school found themselves in hot water this week after a graphic video was allegedly shown to students depicting the violent assassination of prominent right-wing provocateur,...

10h ago

Top Stories

10 people arrested at opposing immigration rallies at Christie Pits

Ten people were arrested at a pro- and anti-immigration demonstration as the opposing groups faced off at Christie Pits Park on Saturday afternoon. Toronto police say one man was arrested for an assault...

1h ago

'High risk' offender sought after cutting off monitoring device

Police in Hamilton are searching for a man considered a "high risk" to the public after he failed to comply with a release order. Investigators say just after 11 p.m. Friday night, they received a report...

4h ago

University of Toronto professor on leave after Charlie Kirk comments draw backlash

The University of Toronto says it took immediate action after learning about what it called "concerning social media posts" from one of its professors, and that the faculty member is now on leave and no...

4h ago

Toronto teacher in hot water for allegedly showing students video of Charlie Kirk’s killing

Staff at a Scarborough primary school found themselves in hot water this week after a graphic video was allegedly shown to students depicting the violent assassination of prominent right-wing provocateur,...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Music, food, and culture: Toronto's Ukrainian festival returns to Bloor West Village

Toronto's Ukrainian festival returns to Bloor West Village, filing the streets with traditional music, dance, food, and vibrant culture. As Jazan Grewal reports, nearly a million people are expected to attend.

21h ago

2:54
Trustees scrutinize education minister's expenses, accuse him of wasteful spending

Tina Yazdani reports, trustees say it is Education Minister Paul Calandra using poor judgement when it comes to public funds, highlighting questionable expenses that could be spent in classrooms.
2:30
TIFF brings big boost to restaurants and businesses across the city

TIFF isn't just about movies and stars, it's a blockbuster for Toronto businesses. From packed restaurants to late-night after-parties, local restaurants are seeing the benefits. Catalina Gillies reports.
3:35
'It's their store now': Midtown Farm Boy employees say there's a mouse infestation

Two Farm Boy employees are speaking out about the conditions of their store at 2149 Yonge Street after it failed a DineSafe inspection and temporarily closed earlier this week. Michelle Mackey reports.

7:08
Ont. Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie 'confident' ahead of leadership vote

Leader of the Ontario Liberal party Bonnie Crombie says she's 'confident' heading into group's annual meeting as she faces a leadership vote.
More Videos