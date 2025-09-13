FAA seeks $3.1 million in fines from Boeing over safety violations, 2024 midair panel blowout

FILE - The Boeing logo is displayed at the company's factory, Sept. 24, 2024, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)

By Alex Veiga, The Associated Press

Posted September 13, 2025 12:27 pm.

Last Updated September 13, 2025 3:40 pm.

The Federal Aviation Administration is seeking $3.1 million in fines from Boeing over safety violations, including ones related to an Alaska Airlines jetliner losing a door plug panel on its fuselage in midflight.

The proposed penalty is for safety violations that occurred from September 2023 through February 2024, the FAA said Friday.

That period includes the January 2024 blowout of a paneled-over exit door — called a door plug —- on an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 shortly after it took off from Portland, Oregon.

None of the 171 passengers or six crew members on the flight were seriously injured. Pilots landed the plane safely back at the airport.

In June, the National Transportation Safety Board said its 17-month long investigation found that lapses in Boeing’s manufacturing and safety oversight, combined with ineffective inspections and audits by the FAA, led to the door plug blowout.

The FAA said Friday that it identified hundreds of quality system violations at Boeing’s 737 factory in Renton, Washington, and Boeing subcontractor Spirit AeroSystems’ 737 factory in Wichita, Kansas.

Among other violations, the regulator also found that a Boeing employee pressured a member of Boeing’s ODA unit, which is tasked with performing certain inspections and certifications on the FAA’s behalf, to sign off on a 737 Max airplane “so that Boeing could meet its delivery schedule, even though the ODA member determined the aircraft did not comply with applicable standards.”

Arlington, Virginia-based Boeing has 30 days to respond to the FAA.

In a statement Saturday, Boeing said it is reviewing the agency’s proposed civil penalty, noting that the company put in place a safety and quality plan last year, under FAA oversight, that aims to enhance safety management and quality assurance in its airplane production.

“We regret the January 2024 door-plug accident and continue to work on strengthening our safety culture and improving first-time quality and accountability across our operations,” the company said.

The Max version of Boeing’s bestselling 737 airplane has been the source of persistent troubles for the company since two of the jets crashed, one in Indonesia in 2018 and another in Ethiopia in 2019, killing a combined 346 people.

The Justice Department reached a deal in May allowing Boeing to avoid criminal prosecution for allegedly misleading U.S. regulators about the Max before the two crashes.

Boeing was also in the news in June when a 787 flown by Air India crashed shortly after takeoff and killed at least 270 people. Investigators have not determined what caused that crash, but so far they have not found any flaws with the model, which has a strong safety record.

Alex Veiga, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

7 people arrested at opposing immigration rallies in Toronto

Seven people were arrested at a pro- and anti-immigration demonstration as the opposing groups faced off at Christie Pits Park on Saturday afternoon. Toronto police say one man was arrested for an assault...

16m ago

'High risk' offender sought after cutting off monitoring device

Police in Hamilton are searching for a man considered a "high risk" to the public after he failed to comply with a release order. Investigators say just after 11 p.m. Friday night, they received a report...

1h ago

University of Toronto professor on leave after Charlie Kirk comments draw backlash

The University of Toronto says it took immediate action after learning about what it called "concerning social media posts" from one of its professors, and that the faculty member is now on leave and no...

1h ago

Toronto teacher in hot water for allegedly showing students video of Charlie Kirk’s killing

Staff at a Scarborough primary school found themselves in hot water this week after a graphic video was allegedly shown to students depicting the violent assassination of prominent right-wing provocateur,...

8h ago

Top Stories

7 people arrested at opposing immigration rallies in Toronto

Seven people were arrested at a pro- and anti-immigration demonstration as the opposing groups faced off at Christie Pits Park on Saturday afternoon. Toronto police say one man was arrested for an assault...

16m ago

'High risk' offender sought after cutting off monitoring device

Police in Hamilton are searching for a man considered a "high risk" to the public after he failed to comply with a release order. Investigators say just after 11 p.m. Friday night, they received a report...

1h ago

University of Toronto professor on leave after Charlie Kirk comments draw backlash

The University of Toronto says it took immediate action after learning about what it called "concerning social media posts" from one of its professors, and that the faculty member is now on leave and no...

1h ago

Toronto teacher in hot water for allegedly showing students video of Charlie Kirk’s killing

Staff at a Scarborough primary school found themselves in hot water this week after a graphic video was allegedly shown to students depicting the violent assassination of prominent right-wing provocateur,...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Postal workers to stop flyer delivery

The postal workers' union says it will end its OT ban & stop delivering flyers - its latest effort to bring Canada Post back to the negotiating table. But Canada Post says it's CUPW who's being unreasonable, and hardening its demands.

21h ago

2:54
Trustees scrutinize education minister's expenses, accuse him of wasteful spending

Tina Yazdani reports, trustees say it is Education Minister Paul Calandra using poor judgement when it comes to public funds, highlighting questionable expenses that could be spent in classrooms.

23h ago

3:35
'It's their store now': Midtown Farm Boy employees say there's a mouse infestation

Two Farm Boy employees are speaking out about the conditions of their store at 2149 Yonge Street after it failed a DineSafe inspection and temporarily closed earlier this week. Michelle Mackey reports.

7:08
Ont. Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie 'confident' ahead of leadership vote

Leader of the Ontario Liberal party Bonnie Crombie says she's 'confident' heading into group's annual meeting as she faces a leadership vote.
0:46
Canada Post union calls out postal service on negotiations: 'When will it end?'

The union representing Canada Post workers is calling on the crown corporation to return to the bargaining table after nearly two years of turbulent postal service.

More Videos