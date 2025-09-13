Fentanyl, crack and stolen liquor seized from Eglinton West business

A 54-year-old man from Toronto has been arrested and charged in connection with a lengthy drug trafficking investigation that police have designated as “Project Fade.”

Authorities say the suspect was allegedly trafficking narcotics through his place of business in the Eglinton Avenue West and Oakwood Avenue area.

On Sept. 9, officers executed a search warrant at that location and seized a large quantity of drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana and hash with a street value totalling more than $105,000.

Police also recovered unspecified quantities of liquor and other goods which they believe to be stolen.

Authorities later arrested the owner of the business. He’s been identified as Michael Nelson, 54, of Toronto, and charged him with:

Four counts of unlawfully possessing a Schedule I Substance

Four counts of trafficking a Schedule I Substance

Possess for the purpose of selling (Cannabis Act)

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possess property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possess proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, October 23, 2025.