Josh Ross, Cameron Whitcomb lead nominations ahead of Canadian country music awards

KELOWNA — Breakout country singer Josh Ross and “American Idol” star Cameron Whitcomb are the leading nominees as the Canadian Country Music Association hands out its annual hardware tonight in Kelowna.

Both musicians have secured six nods each and are facing off in the fans’ choice, male artist, entertainer and single of the year categories — trailed by Brett Kissel, Owen Riegling and Jade Eagleson.

Ross, who hails from Ontario, won big at last year’s awards in Edmonton, capturing best male artist, entertainer of the year and best single for his whiskey-soaked heartbreak ballad “Trouble.”

Whitcomb grew up in Nanaimo, B.C., and is a first-time nominee who gained fame three years ago after making it to the Top 20 on “American Idol.”

The 22-year-old’s track “Quitter,” a foot-stomping anthem about the hardest part of getting clean, is up for single of the year, along with Ross’s “Single Again” and Kissel’s “Let Your Horses Run.”

The star-studded show airs live on CTV and is being hosted by comedian Tom Green, with performances by Madeline Merlo, Sacha, MacKenzie Porter and Jake Etheridge.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2025.

Aaron Sousa, The Canadian Press