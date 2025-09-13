Sean Astin, son of Academy Award-winning actress Patty Duke, is elected as SAG-AFTRA’s new president

TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 05: Sean Astin of the film "Little Lorraine" attends the RTH VIP Walk during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 05, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) 2025 Getty Images

By The Associated Press

Posted September 13, 2025 11:58 am.

Last Updated September 13, 2025 1:56 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The union that represents tens of thousands of actors and other entertainment and media professionals has elected Sean Astin as its new president.

On Friday, SAG-AFTRA elected Astin — an actor who appeared in “The Lord of the Rings,” “Stranger Things” and “Rudy” — to succeed Fran Drescher as its president. Astin is the son of the late Academy Award-winning actress Patty Duke and John Astin, who starred in the 1960s TV series “The Addams Family.”

Sean Astin defeated Chuck Slavin in a 79% to 21% vote. Michelle Hurd was elected secretary-treasurer.

Patty Duke, Sean Astin’s mother, served as the Screen Actors Guild’s president from 1985-1988.

According to its website, SAG-AFTRA brings together Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. It represents approximately 160,000 actors, announcers, broadcast journalists, dancers, DJs, program hosts, recording artists and others.

Under Drescher, the union has navigated a pair of strikes involving film and television actors and a separate one involving video game and interactive media performers.

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Patty Duke’s first name in the headline.

Multiple people arrested at competing immigration rallies in Toronto

Multiple people were arrested at Christie Pits Park on Saturday afternoon where competing immigration rallies were taking place. Toronto police first alerted the public at 12:40 p.m. of a man who was...

DEVELOPING

7m ago

Toronto teacher in hot water for allegedly showing students video of Charlie Kirk’s killing

Staff at a Scarborough primary school found themselves in hot water this week after a graphic video was allegedly shown to students depicting the violent assassination of prominent right-wing provocateur,...

4h ago

TIFF 2025: Photos from the red carpet

The Toronto International Film Festival is underway and dozens of A-list celebrities have come to town for 10 straight days of red carpet movie premieres. The festival is celebrating its fiftieth edition...

2h ago

Hwy. 401 reopens after multi-vehicle crash involving a tanker truck

A multi-vehicle crash involving a tanker trailer forced the closure of the eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Avenue Road late Friday night. Provincial police say the incident occurred...

3h ago

