Man facing more than half a dozen charges in connection with North York assaults

A 37-year-old man is facing more than half a dozen charges after two people were allegedly assaulted in North York.

Police allege that just before 8 p.m. on Sept. 11, a man walked up to another man who was sitting with family in the Weston Road and Finch Avenue area and began punching him and hitting him with a weapon, before fleeing the scene. The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The two were not known to each other, according to police.

Then, approximately 10 minutes later, in the same area, police allege the suspect and a woman were in a verbal altercation when a man who was walking his dog attempted to intervene, and was struck with a weapon. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police arrested the suspect at the scene.

Victory Ogih of Toronto has been charged with assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of assault causing bodily harm, and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Investigators believe there may have been other victims and are asking them to contact police.