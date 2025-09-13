Man wanted for allegedly making death threats against another person

Toronto police are searching for a 35-year-old man after he allegedly made death threats against another person.

Investigators allege that the man contacted the victim and threatened them on at least two occasions, the latest was on September 11.

Police say the suspect and the victim are known to each other, and the man is prohibited from contacting the individual.

Stefan Bovaconti of no fixed address is wanted for 12 counts of breaching probation and two counts of uttering threats. He’s described as six feet tall with a medium build and bald.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.