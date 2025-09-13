Man wanted for allegedly making death threats against another person

Photo of Stefan Bovaconti, who is wanted by police for allegedly making death threats against another person. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted September 13, 2025 10:16 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a 35-year-old man after he allegedly made death threats against another person.

Investigators allege that the man contacted the victim and threatened them on at least two occasions, the latest was on September 11.

Police say the suspect and the victim are known to each other, and the man is prohibited from contacting the individual.

Stefan Bovaconti of no fixed address is wanted for 12 counts of breaching probation and two counts of uttering threats. He’s described as six feet tall with a medium build and bald.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'High risk' offender sought after cutting off monitoring device

Police in Hamilton are searching for a man considered a "high risk" to the public after he failed to comply with a release order. Investigators say just after 11 p.m. Friday night, they received a report...

7h ago

'Nobody is immune to gun violence': Community march calls for an end to gun violence

As two suspects remain at large for the shooting death of 8-year-old JahVai Roy, community members, activists, and family members came together to once again call for an end to gun violence. The event,...

2h ago

10 people arrested at opposing immigration rallies at Christie Pits

Ten people were arrested at a pro- and anti-immigration demonstration as the opposing groups faced off at Christie Pits Park on Saturday afternoon. Toronto police say one man was arrested for an assault...

4h ago

University of Toronto professor on leave after Charlie Kirk comments draw backlash

The University of Toronto says it took immediate action after learning about what it called "concerning social media posts" from one of its professors, and that the faculty member is now on leave and no...

6h ago

Top Stories

'High risk' offender sought after cutting off monitoring device

Police in Hamilton are searching for a man considered a "high risk" to the public after he failed to comply with a release order. Investigators say just after 11 p.m. Friday night, they received a report...

7h ago

'Nobody is immune to gun violence': Community march calls for an end to gun violence

As two suspects remain at large for the shooting death of 8-year-old JahVai Roy, community members, activists, and family members came together to once again call for an end to gun violence. The event,...

2h ago

10 people arrested at opposing immigration rallies at Christie Pits

Ten people were arrested at a pro- and anti-immigration demonstration as the opposing groups faced off at Christie Pits Park on Saturday afternoon. Toronto police say one man was arrested for an assault...

4h ago

University of Toronto professor on leave after Charlie Kirk comments draw backlash

The University of Toronto says it took immediate action after learning about what it called "concerning social media posts" from one of its professors, and that the faculty member is now on leave and no...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Two competing immigration rallies held at Toronto park

Protesters and counter-protesters filled Toronto's Christie Pits Park Saturday to make their voices heard. The divide over immigration and identity in Canada played out loudly, with both sides refusing to back down. Catalina Gillies reports.

4h ago

2:41
Music, food, and culture: Toronto's Ukrainian festival returns to Bloor West Village

Toronto's Ukrainian festival returns to Bloor West Village, filing the streets with traditional music, dance, food, and vibrant culture. As Jazan Grewal reports, nearly a million people are expected to attend.

23h ago

2:27
Postal workers to stop flyer delivery

The postal workers' union says it will end its OT ban & stop delivering flyers - its latest effort to bring Canada Post back to the negotiating table. But Canada Post says it's CUPW who's being unreasonable, and hardening its demands.
2:54
Trustees scrutinize education minister's expenses, accuse him of wasteful spending

Tina Yazdani reports, trustees say it is Education Minister Paul Calandra using poor judgement when it comes to public funds, highlighting questionable expenses that could be spent in classrooms.
2:30
TIFF brings big boost to restaurants and businesses across the city

TIFF isn't just about movies and stars, it's a blockbuster for Toronto businesses. From packed restaurants to late-night after-parties, local restaurants are seeing the benefits. Catalina Gillies reports.
More Videos