Taliban claim an agreement is reached with US envoys on a prisoner swap as they seek better ties

In this photo released by the Taliban Foreign Ministry Press Service, Amir Khan Muttaqi, left, the acting foreign minister of the Taliban government, meets with Adam Boehler, the U.S. president's special envoy for Detainee Affairs, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Taliban Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted September 13, 2025 11:16 am.

Last Updated September 13, 2025 2:26 pm.

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban said Saturday they reached agreement with U.S. envoys on an exchange of prisoners as part of an effort to normalize relations between the United States and Afghanistan.

They gave no details of a detainee swap and the White House did not comment on the meeting in Kabul or the results described in a Taliban statement.

The Taliban released photographs from their talks, showing their foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, with President Donald Trump’s special envoy for hostage response, Adam Boehler, and another U.S. envoy, Adam Boehler, in a room with others.

On the issue of prisoners, Boehler “confirmed that the two sides would undertake an exchange of detainees,” the Taliban statement said. No information was provided on how many people are being held in each country, who they are or why they were imprisoned.

The meeting came after the Taliban, in March, released U.S. citizen George Glezmann, who was abducted while traveling through Afghanistan as a tourist. He was the third detainee freed by the Taliban since Trump took office.

The talks also came after the Taliban sharply criticized Trump’s new travel ban that bars Afghans from entering the United States.

“Comprehensive discussions were held on ways to develop bilateral relations between the two countries, issues related to citizens, and investment opportunities in Afghanistan,” the Taliban said.

The statement added that the U.S. delegation also expressed condolences over the devastating earthquake in eastern Afghanistan late last month.

The Associated Press

