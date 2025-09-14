3 pedestrians, one driver in Hospital after North York collision

The scene in North York where three pedestrians and one driver were involved in a collision on Sept. 14, 2025. (Karim Islam/CITYNEWS)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted September 14, 2025 4:09 pm.

Last Updated September 14, 2025 4:49 pm.

Three pedestrians are in a trauma centre, and one driver is in a hospital, after a collision in North York, according to police.

The incident occurred in the Yonge Street and Churchill Avenue area just after 3:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Toronto police say the vehicle remained on the scene.

Two people were taken to a local trauma centre in critical condition, one other person has serious injuries. One other person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Top Stories

Bonnie Crombie to resign as Ontario Liberal Party leader

Bonnie Crombie is resigning as leader of the Ontario Liberal Party. The resignation notice comes just hours after Crombie initially said she planned to stay on as leader, adding that a leadership race...

1h ago

Veteran journalist Beverly Thomson dead at 61

After 23 years battling with cancer, Canadian journalist Beverly Thomson has died on Sunday. She was 61. Born and raised in the Toronto area, Thomson started her journalism career at a small radio station...

9m ago

Build Canada Homes aims to build 4,000 housing units on federal land: Carney

OTTAWA — The newly created Build Canada Homes agency will oversee plans to build 4,000 homes on six federally owned sites, as part of a $13 billion agency budget to speed up affordable home building,...

15m ago

Motorcyclist dead in fatal Oakville crash

A motorcyclist has died after a fatal crash in Oakville on Sunday morning. Halton police officers say the incident occurred just after 8:50 a.m. when a blue Yamaha motorcycle crashed into a black Acura...

3h ago

