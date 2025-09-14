3 pedestrians, one driver in Hospital after North York collision

Three pedestrians are in a trauma centre, and one driver is in a hospital, after a collision in North York, according to police.

The incident occurred in the Yonge Street and Churchill Avenue area just after 3:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Toronto police say the vehicle remained on the scene.

Two people were taken to a local trauma centre in critical condition, one other person has serious injuries. One other person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.