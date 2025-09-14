A list of the top winners at the 2025 Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “The Studio” made history at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards by winning 13 awards, becoming the most awarded comedy series in a single season. It beat the previous record of 11 set by “The Bear” last year.

“The Pitt” won best drama and delivered Noah Wylie the best drama actor award for his performance as a wise but weary emergency room doctor.

“Adolescence” won six awards in the limited series categories, including best supporting actor for 15-year-old Owen Cooper.

“Severance” entered the ceremony as the top overall nominee and ended up taking two acting trophies.

Here’s a list of winners at Sunday’s Emmys:

Drama series

“The Pitt”

Actor in a drama series

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

Actress in a drama series

Britt Lower, “Severance”

Supporting actor in a drama series

Tramell Tillman, “Severance”

Supporting actress in

a drama series

Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”

Directing for a drama series

Adam Randall, “Slow Horses”

Writing for a drama series

Dan Gilroy, “Andor”

Comedy series

“The Studio”

Actor in a comedy series

Seth Rogen, “The Studio”

Actress in a comedy series

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Jeff Hiller, “Somebody Somewhere”

Directing for a comedy series

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, “The Studio”

Writing for a comedy series

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory and Frida Perez, “The Studio”

Limited series, anthology series or movie

“Adolescence”

Actor in a limited series, anthology series or movie

Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”

Actress in a limited series, anthology series or movie

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”

Supporting actor in a limited series, anthology series or movie

Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”

Supporting actress in a limited series, anthology series or movie

Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”

Directing for a limited series, anthology series or movie

Philip Barantini, “Adolescence”

Writing for a limited series, anthology series or movie

Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”

Variety special

“SNL 50: The Anniversary Special”

Scripted variety series

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

Writing for a variety series

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

Talk series

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Reality competition program

“The Traitors”

Bob Hope Humanitarian Award

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen

___

For more on this year’s Emmy Awards, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/emmy-awards

The Associated Press







