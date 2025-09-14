Build Canada Homes aims to build 4,000 housing units on federal land: Carney

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says that Build Canada Homes will oversee plans to build 4,000 homes on six federally owned sites.

Specific locations for these homes have not yet been announced.

Construction is expected to begin on the first of these homes next year, according to a senior government official.

The government’s rental protection fund, which helps community housing groups purchase private rental units in order to keep them affordable, will continue under Build Canada Homes.

The new agency is will also include a $1 billion fund for transitional housing projects aimed to help people at risk of homelessness.

Build Canada Homes is also meant to be the main agency overseeing affordable housing projects that involve the federal government.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press