Build Canada Homes aims to build 4,000 housing units on federal land: Carney

Prime Minister Mark Carney announces five major projects as part of his plan for Canada to navigate changing trade relationships in Edmonton on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted September 14, 2025 2:27 pm.

Last Updated September 14, 2025 2:44 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says that Build Canada Homes will oversee plans to build 4,000 homes on six federally owned sites.

Specific locations for these homes have not yet been announced.

Construction is expected to begin on the first of these homes next year, according to a senior government official.

The government’s rental protection fund, which helps community housing groups purchase private rental units in order to keep them affordable, will continue under Build Canada Homes.

The new agency is will also include a $1 billion fund for transitional housing projects aimed to help people at risk of homelessness.

Build Canada Homes is also meant to be the main agency overseeing affordable housing projects that involve the federal government.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Bonnie Crombie vows to stay on as Ontario Liberal leader despite weak vote of support

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie is indicating she will stay on as leader, after party delegates voted against having a new leadership race — though only narrowly. Voting was taking place through...

updated

24m ago

Man shot dead near Scarborough plaza, police say

Police were called to a commercial plaza in Scarborough on Saturday evening after receiving reports of gunshots in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East. According to authorities,...

52m ago

Toronto man, 49, wanted for assault and impersonating a police officer

Toronto police are on the hunt for a man who is accused of assault and impersonating a police officer. According to authorities, the man was driving a black Hyundai Tucson in Scarborough, near Birchmount...

34m ago

'The Road Between Us' Oct. 7 film wins TIFF documentary People's Choice Award

TORONTO — A controversial documentary about a retired Israeli general's rescue mission on Oct. 7 has won the People's Choice Award for best documentary at the Toronto International Film Festival. "The...

3h ago

