Man found dead on the street in The Beaches, police say

A Toronto Paramedic ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 14, 2025 8:11 am.

Last Updated September 14, 2025 9:09 am.

Toronto police were called to The Beaches neighbourhood early Sunday morning after receiving a call about a body that was located on the street.

Officers arrived at the scene near Queen Street East and Wheeler Avenue just after 6:00 a.m. and located a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the incident is not being treated as suspicious and is not a criminal matter.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man shot dead near Scarborough plaza, police say

Police were called to a commercial plaza in Scarborough on Saturday evening after receiving reports of gunshots in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East. According to authorities,...

DEVELOPING

1m ago

Bank of Canada expected to cut interest rates after last-minute inflation report

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada will have to grapple with a last-minute inflation report, a shift in Ottawa’s tariff stance and lingering uncertainty about government spending plans heading into its interest...

2h ago

Blame game after acts of political violence can lead to further attacks, experts warn

DENVER (AP) — From the moment conservative activist and icon Charlie Kirk was felled by an assassin’s bullet, partisans began fighting over which side was to blame. President Donald Trump became the...

1h ago

10 people arrested at opposing immigration rallies at Christie Pits

Ten people were arrested at a pro- and anti-immigration demonstration as the opposing groups faced off at Christie Pits Park on Saturday afternoon. Toronto police say one man was arrested for an assault...

15h ago

Top Stories

Man shot dead near Scarborough plaza, police say

Police were called to a commercial plaza in Scarborough on Saturday evening after receiving reports of gunshots in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East. According to authorities,...

DEVELOPING

1m ago

Bank of Canada expected to cut interest rates after last-minute inflation report

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada will have to grapple with a last-minute inflation report, a shift in Ottawa’s tariff stance and lingering uncertainty about government spending plans heading into its interest...

2h ago

Blame game after acts of political violence can lead to further attacks, experts warn

DENVER (AP) — From the moment conservative activist and icon Charlie Kirk was felled by an assassin’s bullet, partisans began fighting over which side was to blame. President Donald Trump became the...

1h ago

10 people arrested at opposing immigration rallies at Christie Pits

Ten people were arrested at a pro- and anti-immigration demonstration as the opposing groups faced off at Christie Pits Park on Saturday afternoon. Toronto police say one man was arrested for an assault...

15h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Two competing immigration rallies held at Toronto park

Protesters and counter-protesters filled Toronto's Christie Pits Park Saturday to make their voices heard. The divide over immigration and identity in Canada played out loudly, with both sides refusing to back down. Catalina Gillies reports.

7h ago

2:41
Music, food, and culture: Toronto's Ukrainian festival returns to Bloor West Village

Toronto's Ukrainian festival returns to Bloor West Village, filing the streets with traditional music, dance, food, and vibrant culture. As Jazan Grewal reports, nearly a million people are expected to attend.

2:27
Postal workers to stop flyer delivery

The postal workers' union says it will end its OT ban & stop delivering flyers - its latest effort to bring Canada Post back to the negotiating table. But Canada Post says it's CUPW who's being unreasonable, and hardening its demands.
2:27
86% of Brampton residents approve of automated speed cameras says Patrick Brown

Speeds are lower after 185 automated cameras were installed says the City of Brampton. The cameras, mounted up high, have not faced the same level of vandalism as in Toronto.
2:54
Trustees scrutinize education minister's expenses, accuse him of wasteful spending

Tina Yazdani reports, trustees say it is Education Minister Paul Calandra using poor judgement when it comes to public funds, highlighting questionable expenses that could be spent in classrooms.
More Videos