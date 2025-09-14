Man found dead on the street in The Beaches, police say
Posted September 14, 2025 8:11 am.
Last Updated September 14, 2025 9:09 am.
Toronto police were called to The Beaches neighbourhood early Sunday morning after receiving a call about a body that was located on the street.
Officers arrived at the scene near Queen Street East and Wheeler Avenue just after 6:00 a.m. and located a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the incident is not being treated as suspicious and is not a criminal matter.