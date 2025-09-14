updated

Bonnie Crombie vows to stay on as Ontario Liberal leader despite weak vote of support

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie appears at a campaign event in Scarborough, Ont., on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted September 14, 2025 12:49 pm.

Last Updated September 14, 2025 2:31 pm.

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie is indicating she will stay on as leader, after party delegates voted against having a new leadership race — though only narrowly.

Voting was taking place through the weekend at the party’s annual general meeting in Toronto and 57 per cent of delegates said there should be no new leadership race, meaning they support Crombie staying on as leader.

The Liberal constitution says the level of support Crombie needs to stay on is just a hair over 50 per cent, but a group that has been urging a leadership race has called for Bonnie to step down if she doesn’t get at least two-thirds.

In brief remarks after the results were announced, Crombie said it’s not the number she wanted, but it’s “not the finish line” for her.

The party cancelled a planned media availability with Crombie following the results announcement.

Some Liberals have said they don’t believe Crombie is the leader that can take them back into government, after the party increased their seat count in the February election and regained official party status, but Crombie herself did not win a seat in the legislature.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2025.

