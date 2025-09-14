RCMP say four passengers die in northern Manitoba plane crash

The Manitoba flag flies on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 14, 2025 2:46 pm.

Last Updated September 14, 2025 3:45 pm.

ST. THERESA POINT — RCMP say two men and two women who were from a northern Manitoba First Nation died in a plane crash in the province on Saturday.

Police say the pilot suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Mounties say in a news release that their detachment in Island lake, Man., got a report on Saturday evening that a plane had crashed approximately 40 kilometres south of St. Theresa Point First Nation, near Makepeace Lake.

They say the flight originated in St. Theresa Point First Nation and was destined for Makepeace Lake.

Mounties chartered a helicopter to fly to the crash, and they say search-and-rescue personnel from CFB Trenton were also dispatched to the scene.

They say the 20-year-old man who was flying the plane suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while his four passengers, two men aged 53 and 49, and two women who were both 50, all from St. Theresa Point First Nation, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the Transportation Safety Board has been notified and have deployed to the site.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2025.

Top Stories

Bonnie Crombie to resign as Ontario Liberal Party leader

Bonnie Crombie is resigning as leader of the Ontario Liberal Party. The resignation notice comes just hours after Crombie initially said she planned to stay on as leader, adding that a leadership race...

1h ago

Veteran journalist Beverly Thomson dead at 61

After 23 years battling with cancer, Canadian journalist Beverly Thomson has died on Sunday. She was 61. Born and raised in the Toronto area, Thomson started her journalism career at a small radio station...

6m ago

Build Canada Homes aims to build 4,000 housing units on federal land: Carney

OTTAWA — The newly created Build Canada Homes agency will oversee plans to build 4,000 homes on six federally owned sites, as part of a $13 billion agency budget to speed up affordable home building,...

12m ago

Motorcyclist dead in fatal Oakville crash

A motorcyclist has died after a fatal crash in Oakville on Sunday morning. Halton police officers say the incident occurred just after 8:50 a.m. when a blue Yamaha motorcycle crashed into a black Acura...

3h ago

