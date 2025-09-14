Veteran journalist Beverly Thomson dead at 61

After 23 years battling with cancer, Canadian journalist Beverly Thomson has died on Sunday. She was 61.

Born and raised in the Toronto area, Thomson started her journalism career at a small radio station in Newmarket. She also worked at what is now known as CityNews 680.

After that, she went on to work as an on-air reporter with CTV.

She also worked at Global News and then returned to CTV as co-host of Canada AM, before continuing her work on CTV News Channel.

According to an article posted by CTV News, Thomson passed away on Sunday morning. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2002, and became active in breast cancer awareness.

In October 2024 Thomson received a lifetime achievement award by the Radio Television Digital News Association of Canada (RTDNA Canada).

Thomson is known for her high-profile interviews with politicians and celebrities.

Some of her work include coverage of the 2016 U.S. election, and one-on-one interviews with high stakes guests like Donald Trump, Shania Twain, and even Chris Hadfield as he was aboard the International Space Station.

She always had my back: Leslie Roberts

Canadian TV personality, Leslie Roberts wrote a post on social media, remembering his time co-anchoring with Thomson on Global News.

“As my first Toronto co-anchor, she always had my back.” he wrote.

Thinking of the family of Beverly Thomson. Solid news anchor, mother and friend. As my first Toronto co-anchor, she always had my back. No one better to have as a "work wife".

Bev bravely fought breast cancer for over 2 decades.

She died this morning at age

61. Rest well Bev. ???? pic.twitter.com/OJlnKDhLNF — Leslie Roberts ???????? (@MrLeslieRoberts) September 14, 2025

Vice-president of News at Bell Media Richard Gray said Thomson was a “trusted voice and a valued teammate to all of us at CTV News” in a statement on Sunday.

“Bev’s natural on-air style created an immediate connection with viewers. For decades, she also made a significant impact across the country with her vocal support and advocacy for cancer charities,” Gray wrote.

“Bev will be dearly missed by all of us at CTV News. We extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones.”

-With files from The Canadian Press