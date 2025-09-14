Veteran journalist Beverly Thomson dead at 61

Canadian veteran journalist Beverly Thomson has died at 61 after long battle with cancer. (Photo via @bdthomson on X)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted September 14, 2025 6:04 pm.

Last Updated September 14, 2025 6:46 pm.

After 23 years battling with cancer, Canadian journalist Beverly Thomson has died on Sunday. She was 61.

Born and raised in the Toronto area, Thomson started her journalism career at a small radio station in Newmarket. She also worked at what is now known as CityNews 680.

After that, she went on to work as an on-air reporter with CTV.

She also worked at Global News and then returned to CTV as co-host of Canada AM, before continuing her work on CTV News Channel.

According to an article posted by CTV News, Thomson passed away on Sunday morning. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2002, and became active in breast cancer awareness.

In October 2024 Thomson received a lifetime achievement award by the Radio Television Digital News Association of Canada (RTDNA Canada).

Thomson is known for her high-profile interviews with politicians and celebrities.

Some of her work include coverage of the 2016 U.S. election, and one-on-one interviews with high stakes guests like Donald Trump, Shania Twain, and even Chris Hadfield as he was aboard the International Space Station.

She always had my back: Leslie Roberts

Canadian TV personality, Leslie Roberts wrote a post on social media, remembering his time co-anchoring with Thomson on Global News.

“As my first Toronto co-anchor, she always had my back.” he wrote.

Vice-president of News at Bell Media Richard Gray said Thomson was a “trusted voice and a valued teammate to all of us at CTV News” in a statement on Sunday.

“Bev’s natural on-air style created an immediate connection with viewers. For decades, she also made a significant impact across the country with her vocal support and advocacy for cancer charities,” Gray wrote.

“Bev will be dearly missed by all of us at CTV News. We extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones.”

-With files from The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Bonnie Crombie to resign as Ontario Liberal Party leader

Bonnie Crombie is resigning as leader of the Ontario Liberal Party. The resignation notice comes just hours after Crombie initially said she planned to stay on as leader, adding that a leadership race...

1h ago

Build Canada Homes aims to build 4,000 housing units on federal land: Carney

OTTAWA — The newly created Build Canada Homes agency will oversee plans to build 4,000 homes on six federally owned sites, as part of a $13 billion agency budget to speed up affordable home building,...

15m ago

Motorcyclist dead in fatal Oakville crash

A motorcyclist has died after a fatal crash in Oakville on Sunday morning. Halton police officers say the incident occurred just after 8:50 a.m. when a blue Yamaha motorcycle crashed into a black Acura...

3h ago

3 pedestrians, one driver in Hospital after North York collision

Three pedestrians are in a trauma centre, and one driver is in a hospital, after a collision in North York, according to police. The incident occurred in the Yonge Street and Churchill Avenue area just...

2h ago

Top Stories

Bonnie Crombie to resign as Ontario Liberal Party leader

Bonnie Crombie is resigning as leader of the Ontario Liberal Party. The resignation notice comes just hours after Crombie initially said she planned to stay on as leader, adding that a leadership race...

1h ago

Build Canada Homes aims to build 4,000 housing units on federal land: Carney

OTTAWA — The newly created Build Canada Homes agency will oversee plans to build 4,000 homes on six federally owned sites, as part of a $13 billion agency budget to speed up affordable home building,...

15m ago

Motorcyclist dead in fatal Oakville crash

A motorcyclist has died after a fatal crash in Oakville on Sunday morning. Halton police officers say the incident occurred just after 8:50 a.m. when a blue Yamaha motorcycle crashed into a black Acura...

3h ago

3 pedestrians, one driver in Hospital after North York collision

Three pedestrians are in a trauma centre, and one driver is in a hospital, after a collision in North York, according to police. The incident occurred in the Yonge Street and Churchill Avenue area just...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:45
Chance of showers north of GTA to end weekend

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with above seasonal temperatures and the chance of a late afternoon shower, mainly north of the GTA.

23h ago

2:39
Two competing immigration rallies held at Toronto park

Protesters and counter-protesters filled Toronto's Christie Pits Park Saturday to make their voices heard. The divide over immigration and identity in Canada played out loudly, with both sides refusing to back down. Catalina Gillies reports.

15h ago

2:41
Music, food, and culture: Toronto's Ukrainian festival returns to Bloor West Village

Toronto's Ukrainian festival returns to Bloor West Village, filing the streets with traditional music, dance, food, and vibrant culture. As Jazan Grewal reports, nearly a million people are expected to attend.

2:00
Slim chance for rain this weekend

Mostly cloudy with sunny breaks on Saturday and the slight chance of rain in some areas. Late afternoon showers are also possible on Sunday, mostly north of the GTA.

2:27
Postal workers to stop flyer delivery

The postal workers' union says it will end its OT ban & stop delivering flyers - its latest effort to bring Canada Post back to the negotiating table. But Canada Post says it's CUPW who's being unreasonable, and hardening its demands.
More Videos