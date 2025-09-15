3 charged in 2024 Bowmanville triple shooting

Three people are now facing charges after a triple shooting in Bowmanville last summer.

Durham police say they were called to a home in the area of Concession Street East and Mearns Avenue around midnight on June 2, 2024.

When they arrived they found a 25-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man and a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three were taken to hospital and treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Following an investigation, Durham Regional Police have announced three arrests.

Rocco Trentadue, 23, of Clarington, Jarrett Barbara, 22, of Oshawa, and Dylan Heinola, 23, of Clarington were taken into custody. All three face multiple charges, including possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm while knowingly not holding a licence or registration certificate.

Trentadue and Heinola were also charged with discharging a firearm with intent to wound.

Heinola separately faces one count of possessing a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

They were all held for a bail hearing.