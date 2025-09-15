3 charged in 2024 Bowmanville triple shooting

A Durham Regional Police Service vehicle is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted September 15, 2025 11:33 am.

Three people are now facing charges after a triple shooting in Bowmanville last summer.

Durham police say they were called to a home in the area of Concession Street East and Mearns Avenue around midnight on June 2, 2024.

When they arrived they found a 25-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man and a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three were taken to hospital and treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Following an investigation, Durham Regional Police have announced three arrests.

Rocco Trentadue, 23, of Clarington, Jarrett Barbara, 22, of Oshawa, and Dylan Heinola, 23, of Clarington were taken into custody. All three face multiple charges, including possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm while knowingly not holding a licence or registration certificate.

Trentadue and Heinola were also charged with discharging a firearm with intent to wound.

Heinola separately faces one count of possessing a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

They were all held for a bail hearing.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Very disturbing': 12-year-old among 2 charged in Toronto homicide linked to violent attacks

Toronto police have arrested a 12-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man in connection with the city's 29th homicide of the year — a disturbing case that investigators say is part of a string of violent,...

breaking

1h ago

Ont. education minister tells Toronto school trustee to return items purchased with taxpayers’ dollars

Ontario’s education minister has sent a letter to a Toronto school trustee demanding the return of nearly $7,000 worth of personal electronics and other items which he claims were purchased with taxpayer’s...

2h ago

Canadian Tire, Tim Hortons form loyalty program partnership

Your Tim Hortons order might soon come with a side of Canadian Tire money. Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. announced Monday that it's partnering with the coffee giant to dish out perks to customers of both...

36m ago

Man in his 40s stabbed near Allan Gardens, police say

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing in the city's Moss Park neighbourhood, near Allan Gardens. According to authorities, a man in his 40s was stabbed around Gerrard Street and Sherbourne Street...

17m ago

Top Stories

'Very disturbing': 12-year-old among 2 charged in Toronto homicide linked to violent attacks

Toronto police have arrested a 12-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man in connection with the city's 29th homicide of the year — a disturbing case that investigators say is part of a string of violent,...

breaking

1h ago

Ont. education minister tells Toronto school trustee to return items purchased with taxpayers’ dollars

Ontario’s education minister has sent a letter to a Toronto school trustee demanding the return of nearly $7,000 worth of personal electronics and other items which he claims were purchased with taxpayer’s...

2h ago

Canadian Tire, Tim Hortons form loyalty program partnership

Your Tim Hortons order might soon come with a side of Canadian Tire money. Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. announced Monday that it's partnering with the coffee giant to dish out perks to customers of both...

36m ago

Man in his 40s stabbed near Allan Gardens, police say

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing in the city's Moss Park neighbourhood, near Allan Gardens. According to authorities, a man in his 40s was stabbed around Gerrard Street and Sherbourne Street...

17m ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
12-year-old among two arrested in unprovoked fatal attack, string of robberies

Toronto Police confirmed a 12-year-old boy and 20-year-old man were arrested for a string of violent robberies, that includes the murder of an unhoused man.

1h ago

6:08
One-on-one with Education Minister Paul Calandra

Caryn Ceolin is joined by Education Minister Paul Calandra to discuss his plans to overhaul how school boards are run, including the possibility of eliminating trustees.

4h ago

3:04
Family of toddler killed in Richmond Hil daycare crash demands accountability

Rhianne Campbell spoke with the family as they lay 17-month-old Liam Riazati to rest.

16h ago

2:34
Summer-like weather continues this week

Warm temperatures, and dry conditions are making a comeback as Toronto will see a stretch of summer-like weather before cooler temperatures return next week.

14h ago

2:42
Community rallies in annual march against gun violence

Community members, activists, and family members came together Saturday to once again call for an end to gun violence. Rhianne Campbell spoke with advocates, calling for action to deal with the root causes.
More Videos