From Carter’s kiss to Trump’s step ahead: Famous presidential gaffes toward British royals

FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II inspect a Guard of Honour, formed of the Coldstream Guards at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, July 13, 2018.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Maybe it was nerves from being in the presence of royalty or perhaps it was a simple mistake, but there have been quite a few gaffes by U.S. presidents and first ladies toward members of the British royal family over the years.

As President Donald Trump prepares to embark on a state visit with King Charles III in England this week, here’s a look back at some of the better-known faux pas, including one of Trump’s own:

Carter’s kiss

President Jimmy Carter attended a summit dinner at Buckingham Palace in 1977.

The newly elected president hailed from Georgia and had strong Southern roots. He entered the event with members of the royal family, and together they posed for photographs.

It was rumored that Carter kissed the Queen Mother on the lips during a greeting.

Carter later said that he kissed her on the cheek, but British tabloids ran with the story for years.

Bush misspeaks

President George W. Bush hosted Queen Elizabeth II at the White House in 2007.

Upon her arrival, Bush gave a welcoming speech in which he flubbed a line portraying the queen as much older than she was.

“You helped our nation celebrate its bicentennial in 17 … in 1976,” Bush said, causing the crowd to erupt into laughter.

He then turned to the queen, and together they shared a humored look.

“She gave me a look that only a mother could give a child,” he said.

Michelle Obama makes the first move

When the Obamas visited the royal family in 2009, first lady Michelle Obama placed her hand on the back of Queen Elizabeth II, breaking protocol that the queen is not to be touched unless she makes the first move.

Despite Mrs. Obama making the first contact, the queen reciprocated the gesture by placing her hand on the first lady’s back as well.

Barack Obama’s musical toast

President Barack Obama was in the middle of proposing a toast during a dinner at Buckingham Palace in 2011 when the orchestra unexpectedly started to play “God Save the Queen.”

Rather than stopping his toast to let the music finish out, the president forged on with his speech.

As the president ended his toast, the queen waited for the anthem to end before raising her glass.

Trump gets ahead

As Trump and Queen Elizabeth II inspected the Guard of Honor at Windsor Castle during a 2018 visit, he stepped ahead of the queen and directly into her walking path.

In British hierarchy, the monarch is meant to always lead the way.

Mike Pesoli, The Associated Press

