Man in his 40s stabbed near Allan Gardens, police say
Posted September 15, 2025 12:13 pm.
Last Updated September 15, 2025 12:52 pm.
Toronto police are investigating a stabbing in the city’s Moss Park neighbourhood, near Allan Gardens.
According to authorities, a man in his 40s was stabbed around Gerrard Street and Sherbourne Street just after 11 a.m.
The victim was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate.