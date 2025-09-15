More that 300 forced to flee their homes as fire races through Halifax-area building

A Halifax Regional fire truck is shown at the Highfield Park fire station in Halifax on Wednesday, March 25, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Dembeck.

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 15, 2025 9:21 am.

Last Updated September 15, 2025 9:39 am.

HALIFAX — About 300 people fled from a Halifax-area neighbourhood this morning as a fire tore through a low-rise apartment building.

Photos posted overnight on social media show flames erupting through the roof of the four-storey building on Hanwell Drive in Middle Sackville.

No injuries were reported but the building was badly damaged.

Halifax Transit used several buses to move people to an evacuation centre at the Springfield Lake Recreation Centre.

As well, the Red Cross was called in to register evacuees.

Local residents affected by smoke were told to stay inside and turn off air exchangers.

There was no word on the cause of the fire.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2025.

The Canadian Press

