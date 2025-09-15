Parliament back in session today as Carney signals deficit budget coming this fall

People cross Wellington Street on their way to Parliament Hill, a day before the return of the House of Commons, on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted September 15, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated September 15, 2025 5:20 am.

OTTAWA — MPs return to the House of Commons today as Prime Minister Mark Carney has signalled the fall budget’s deficit will be bigger than last year’s — partly because of U.S. tariffs and the government’s response.

The prime minister did not cite a specific dollar figure for the projected deficit during a news conference in Ottawa Sunday.

Budget issues will likely be a key topic when Carney squares off against Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre for the first time in the daily question period.

Poilievre is returning to the House of Commons after winning a seat in an Alberta byelection last month; that follows a defeat in his longtime Ottawa-area riding in April’s general election.

Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon is set to outline the Liberal government’s fall priorities this morning.

The minority government’s legislative agenda includes a controversial border security bill that will require opposition support to pass.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

