The Big Story

Parliament reconvenes with trade, tariffs and housing on the brain

Chairs and desks sit empty in the Chamber of the House of Commons in Ottawa on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By News Staff

Posted September 15, 2025 10:29 am.

Federal politicians are back in their seats in the House of Commons today, to kick start the fall sitting of Parliament.

It’s expected to be a jam packed agenda for the next few months, as the federal government continues to try and stickhandle the tariff war with the U.S., put together a balancing act budget, releases a new housing plan, and unveils new trade and climate strategies. All this as the opposition parties sort out lingering leadership questions.

Host Cormac Mac Sweeney speaks with Mount Royal University political scientist Lori Williams who breaks down the challenges and political risks facing the Carney government.

Top Stories

'Very disturbing': 12-year-old among 2 charged in Toronto homicide linked to violent attacks

Toronto police have arrested a 12-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man in connection with the city's 29th homicide of the year — a disturbing case that investigators say is part of a string of violent,...

breaking

24m ago

Ont. education minister tells Toronto school trustee to return items purchased with taxpayers’ dollars

Ontario’s education minister has sent a letter to a Toronto school trustee demanding the return of nearly $7,000 worth of personal electronics and other items which he claims were purchased with taxpayer’s...

27m ago

September heatwave: Toronto set for 28 C highs and sunshine through Thursday

Toronto is set to bask in a stretch of late-summer warmth this week, with forecasters calling for sunny skies and steadily climbing temperatures that will push well above the seasonal norm. Environment...

2h ago

Canadian Tire, Tim Hortons form loyalty program partnership

TORONTO — Your Tim Hortons order might soon come with a side of Canadian Tire money. Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. announced Monday that it's partnering with the coffee giant to dish out perks to customers...

2h ago

