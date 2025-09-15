Parliament reconvenes with trade, tariffs and housing on the brain

Federal politicians are back in their seats in the House of Commons today, to kick start the fall sitting of Parliament.

It’s expected to be a jam packed agenda for the next few months, as the federal government continues to try and stickhandle the tariff war with the U.S., put together a balancing act budget, releases a new housing plan, and unveils new trade and climate strategies. All this as the opposition parties sort out lingering leadership questions.

Host Cormac Mac Sweeney speaks with Mount Royal University political scientist Lori Williams who breaks down the challenges and political risks facing the Carney government.