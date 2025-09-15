Police outline charges after numerous arrests at opposing immigration rallies at Christie Pits

Toronto police have named nine people and outlined the charges they’re facing after they were arrested during heated demonstrations at Christie Pits Park on Saturday.

Officers attended the park at around 11 a.m. and say they tried to disperse participants in an effort to ease traffic congestion.

In a Toronto Police Services (TPS) release issued Monday, investigators said participants not only caused a disturbance, but assaulted others protesters and caused damage to property.

“Participants became combative and assaulted a police officer,” the release further alleges.

The Canada First Rally was originally planned at the site. It drew a counter demonstration dubbed “No to Hate, Yes to Immigrants!”

Organizers of the Canada First event told CityNews they want to stand up for what they call Canadian values and push back against mass immigration.

“At the end of the day, when you allow millions of people from other countries around the world, it puts strain on our resources,” said Canada First Rally Organizer Joe Anidjar, who explained that his message is about prioritizing Canadians.

“It’s about Canadians First. There’s no room for violence, we’re allowed to share our views, we’re allowed to have different opinions.”

A counter-protest titled “No to Hate, Yes to Immigrants!” held its own demonstration, with some members calling the Canada First group “racist” while arguing immigration strengthens Canada.

“We’re here to basically say that racists aren’t welcome in our park and in our community, and actually in any community. We don’t believe that immigrants are to blame for the economic crisis that a lot of people are experiencing,” said Deena Ladd, executive director of Workers Action Centre.

Area councillor Dianne Saxe also denounced the Canada First rally, calling it a “hate demonstration.”

Several tense moments between the opposing groups ensued. At one point around half a dozen mounted police units rode between them in the park in an effort to create separation.

The following people were arrested:

Samuel Alexander Butler, 33, of Toronto, was charged with assault

Christian Ash, 18, of Toronto, was charged with assault

Benoit Cote, 58, of Orillia, was charged with assault, mischief under $5000 and fail to comply with probation

Shawn Wood, 42, of Toronto, was charged with causing a disturbance.

Igor Mesh, 46, of Toronto, was charged with causing a disturbance.

Daniel Decter, 27, of Toronto, was charged with mischief over $5000.

Shemar Russell, 28, of Toronto, was charged with assault peace officer.

Aiden McLellan, 27, of Toronto, was charged with assault.

Daniel McIllroy, 33, of Toronto, was charged with assault and weapons dangerous.

With files from Catalina Gillies and The Canadian Press