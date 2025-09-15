Rising soccer star inspiring his classmates on and off the pitch

Luca Carnevale had been playing house league for several years, before moving on to rep, and now suits up for West Toronto United FC. He can do it all, playing striker, midfield, and defense.

Luca says he hopes to continue playing soccer but would love to pursue college or university.

Luca Carnevale

