Toronto police to provide update on ongoing homicide investigation

Toronto police are expected to release new information Monday morning regarding an active homicide investigation, though few details have been made public ahead of the scheduled briefing.

Detective Sergeant Stacey McCabe of the Homicide and Missing Persons Unit and Detective Michael Kerr from 52 Division will lead the update, set to take place at 10 a.m.

The identity of the victim has not been released, and police have not disclosed the circumstances surrounding the death.

More details are expected following the briefing.