Bo Bichette’s knee injury deemed short-term after second opinion: report

Bichette, who was out of the starting lineup because of lower back soreness, hit an 0-1 fastball from Jacob Webb (2-3) just over the left field wall with two outs. Photo: THE ASSOCIATED PRESS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 16, 2025 11:58 am.

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette has reportedly received positive news after travelling to Dallas for a second opinion on the left knee injury that has sidelined him since early September.

Bichette, 27, was placed on the 10-day injured list after suffering what the team described as a PCL strain in his left knee. The injury occurred on Sept. 6 during a game against the New York Yankees, when he appeared to tweak the knee while sliding into home plate. He left the game during a rain delay but later returned to finish the contest.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the second opinion “has confirmed that the injury is short-term and likely to improve with rest and rehabilitation. It’s still possible that Bichette returns in time for the postseason.”

The Blue Jays have not provided a specific timeline for his return.

Manager John Schneider acknowledged Bichette could return at DH before he’s ready to play defence.

“In a perfect world, if he can come back and play short, great,” Schneider said. “We’ll see how this goes. With how he’s moving, it seems to me that hitting will be a little bit in front of everything else. I think we’ll know more tomorrow or the next day, but if we can get his bat back, hell yeah, I’ll take that.”

Bichette has been one of Toronto’s most consistent offensive performers this season, leading the majors in hits and ranking among the league leaders in batting average. His absence has forced the club to rotate Andrés Giménez and Ernie Clement at shortstop.

Toronto (88-62) has the best record in the American League and a five-game lead in the AL East over the New York Yankees with 12 to play.

With files from The Associated Press

