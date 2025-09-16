Canadian stars to align for unofficial Neil Young 80th birthday fundraiser concert

Neil Young performs as he is joined by Joan Baez during a "Fighting Oligarchy" event with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., in Los Angeles, Saturday, April 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted September 16, 2025 9:00 am.

Last Updated September 16, 2025 11:09 am.

More than a dozen Canadian musicians plan to mark Neil Young’s 80th birthday with a fundraiser in November.

An organizer says Serena Ryder, Dallas Green, Jim Cuddy and Donovan Woods have hopped on the bill for “NY80: A Celebration of Neil Young and His Music,” set for Toronto’s Massey Hall on Nov. 12.

CBC Radio personality Tom Power will host the unofficial birthday celebration with proceeds going to music education charity MusiCounts.

Others slated to appear include Sarah Harmer, Kathleen Edwards, Joel Plaskett, Julian Taylor, Matt Mays and Tom Wilson and his son Thompson Wilson.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through the Massey Hall website.

The concert is being put on by Howl Entertainment owner Dale Gago, who tells The Canadian Press the set list will span Young’s entire catalogue of music.

He says he also intends to extend the invitation to the Toronto-born Young himself.

Gago says he’s been a lifelong fan of the “Heart of Gold” singer and originally intended to mark his 75th birthday with a similar concert before COVID-19 venue closures halted that idea.

“Earlier this year, it didn’t seem like anyone was planning anything, so I decided this was the year I was going to go for it,” he added.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Engine failure blamed for small plane crash near Toronto high school

A small plane that crashed in a field at Monarch Park Collegiate Institute on Monday night was a result of engine failure, the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) says. Emergency services were called...

updated

12m ago

Robert Redford, Oscar-winning actor, director and indie patriarch, dies at 89

Robert Redford, the Hollywood golden boy who became an Oscar-winning director, liberal activist and godfather for independent cinema under the name of one of his best-loved characters, died Tuesday at...

1h ago

Premier Ford applauds Vaughan's move to scrap 'cash grab' speed camera program

Ontario Premier Doug Ford applauded Vaughan city council's decision to terminate its Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) program during a vote on Monday night. "Mayor Steven Del Duca and Vaughan City...

14m ago

Woman found dead in Clarington; homicide unit investigating

Durham Regional Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in Clarington's Newcastle region on Tuesday morning, prompting a large police presence in the area. Officers were called to the...

19m ago

Top Stories

Engine failure blamed for small plane crash near Toronto high school

A small plane that crashed in a field at Monarch Park Collegiate Institute on Monday night was a result of engine failure, the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) says. Emergency services were called...

updated

12m ago

Robert Redford, Oscar-winning actor, director and indie patriarch, dies at 89

Robert Redford, the Hollywood golden boy who became an Oscar-winning director, liberal activist and godfather for independent cinema under the name of one of his best-loved characters, died Tuesday at...

1h ago

Premier Ford applauds Vaughan's move to scrap 'cash grab' speed camera program

Ontario Premier Doug Ford applauded Vaughan city council's decision to terminate its Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) program during a vote on Monday night. "Mayor Steven Del Duca and Vaughan City...

14m ago

Woman found dead in Clarington; homicide unit investigating

Durham Regional Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in Clarington's Newcastle region on Tuesday morning, prompting a large police presence in the area. Officers were called to the...

19m ago

Most Watched Today

0:47
Robert Redford, Oscar-winning actor and director, dead at 89

Legendary Hollywood actor and director Robert Redford known for his films 'All the President’s Men' and 'Ordinary People,' has died at the age of 89.

1h ago

2:32
Sunny and hot this week in the GTA

The GTA will continue to see summer-like temperatures this week with lots of sun. Meteorologist Chris Potter has your seven-day forecast.

16h ago

2:31
Education minister demands TCDSB chair return $6,700 worth of electronics

Education Minister Paul Calandra is demanding the chair of the Toronto Catholic board return almost $7,000 worth of items purchased with taxpayer dollars since 2018. Tina Yazdani speaks with trustee Markus De Domenico about the expenses.

17h ago

3:01
12-year-old boy among two arrested after unhoused man killed in unprovoked attack

A 12-year-old boy is among two people charged with murder after an unhoused man was killed in an unprovoked attack outside city hall. Shauna Hunt with more on the string of assaults in the downtown core.

17h ago

2:29
“He's a danger to society." Father of adult son dealing with mental issues, speaks out

A Toronto father reached out to Speakers Corner as he navigates the legal system to get his adult son the help he believes he needs. Pat Taney reports

21h ago

More Videos