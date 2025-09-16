Freeland stepping down from Carney cabinet for Ukraine envoy role: reports

Minister of Transport and Internal Trade Chrystia Freeland responds to a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Cormac Mac Sweeney

Posted September 16, 2025 11:44 am.

Last Updated September 16, 2025 12:51 pm.

Federal Transport and Internal Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland is reportedly leaving the Carney government for a new international role.

Multiple media reports say Freeland is leaving her cabinet post to take on a new role as a special international envoy for Ukraine.

The details of the new position are unclear at this point but the announcement could come as soon as later Tuesday. She is expected to remain as a Member of Parliament for the time-being.

Freeland did not say anything to reporters on her way to a cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning.

While Defence Minister David McGuinty didn’t confirm the reports, he did have this to say: “She’s an extraordinary person and if Minister Freeland wants to serve in that capacity, I think she would do a wonderful job.”

Freeland was in Kyiv over the weekend, and The Globe and Mail reports Freeland met with Prime Minister Mark Carney and his chief of staff on Monday to discuss the new role.

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc will reportedly take over the internal trade aspect of Freeland’s portfolio, while House Leader Steven MacKinnon will add transport to his responsibilities.

Freeland has been in cabinet since she was first elected in 2015 as the Liberals swept to power under former prime minister Justin Trudeau.

She was seen as the top minister in Trudeau’s government, who was relied on to negotiate the new North American trade deal during the first term of U.S. President Donald Trump. She then rose to the role of deputy prime minister and later finance minister.

Freeland then made shockwaves in December 2024 by resigning as finance minister and deputy prime minister on the day the fall economic statement was set to be introduced. When Trudeau stepped down in January of this year, she ran for the Liberal leadership the following year but lost to Carney in March.

With files from The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Farm Boy voluntarily closes Dupont Street store weeks after being cited for pest issues

Farm Boy has voluntarily closed its store at 740 Dupont Street near Christie Street to perform what it calls "preventative maintenance" just weeks after the location was given a conditional pass for pest...

52m ago

Engine failure blamed for small plane crash near Toronto high school

A small plane that crashed in a field at Monarch Park Collegiate Institute on Monday night was a result of engine failure, the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) says. Emergency services were called...

updated

2h ago

Robert Redford, Oscar-winning actor, director and indie patriarch, dies at 89

Robert Redford, the Hollywood golden boy who became an Oscar-winning director, liberal activist and godfather for independent cinema under the name of one of his best-loved characters, died Tuesday at...

20m ago

Canadian children's author Robert Munsch chooses MAID amid dementia action

Robert Munsch, the Canadian storyteller whose picture books have been read aloud to generations of children, has revealed he intends to access medical assistance in dying (MAID) as his health declines...

56m ago

Top Stories

Farm Boy voluntarily closes Dupont Street store weeks after being cited for pest issues

Farm Boy has voluntarily closed its store at 740 Dupont Street near Christie Street to perform what it calls "preventative maintenance" just weeks after the location was given a conditional pass for pest...

52m ago

Engine failure blamed for small plane crash near Toronto high school

A small plane that crashed in a field at Monarch Park Collegiate Institute on Monday night was a result of engine failure, the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) says. Emergency services were called...

updated

2h ago

Robert Redford, Oscar-winning actor, director and indie patriarch, dies at 89

Robert Redford, the Hollywood golden boy who became an Oscar-winning director, liberal activist and godfather for independent cinema under the name of one of his best-loved characters, died Tuesday at...

20m ago

Canadian children's author Robert Munsch chooses MAID amid dementia action

Robert Munsch, the Canadian storyteller whose picture books have been read aloud to generations of children, has revealed he intends to access medical assistance in dying (MAID) as his health declines...

56m ago

Most Watched Today

0:47
Robert Redford, Oscar-winning actor and director, dead at 89

Legendary Hollywood actor and director Robert Redford known for his films 'All the President’s Men' and 'Ordinary People,' has died at the age of 89.

3h ago

2:32
Sunny and hot this week in the GTA

The GTA will continue to see summer-like temperatures this week with lots of sun. Meteorologist Chris Potter has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:31
Education minister demands TCDSB chair return $6,700 worth of electronics

Education Minister Paul Calandra is demanding the chair of the Toronto Catholic board return almost $7,000 worth of items purchased with taxpayer dollars since 2018. Tina Yazdani speaks with trustee Markus De Domenico about the expenses.

19h ago

3:01
12-year-old boy among two arrested after unhoused man killed in unprovoked attack

A 12-year-old boy is among two people charged with murder after an unhoused man was killed in an unprovoked attack outside city hall. Shauna Hunt with more on the string of assaults in the downtown core.

19h ago

1:34
JD Vance pays tribute to Kirk as shooting probe continues

Investigators are still piecing together details about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Karen Caifa with the tribute from U.S. Vice President JD Vance, and the preparations for a large weekend memorial.

21h ago

More Videos