Durham police trying to identify man injured in e-scooter crash

A Durham Regional Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 16, 2025 8:50 pm.

Durham police are working to identify a man injured in an e-scooter crash.

Police were called to Kitney Drive just north of Clements Road West around 3:15 p.m. for reports of a single vehicle crash involving an e-scooter.

The man was riding northbound along the east side of the roadway when he lost control and fell, hitting his head. He wasn’t wearing a helmet and suffered a serious head injury as a result.

He was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition and then airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre where remains unconscious and in critical condition.

The man did not have identification on him so police are still working to determine who he is.

He’s described as a white male between 45 and 60 years old, six feet tall and approximately 220 pounds with a bald head and a scruffy grey beard.

He was wearing dark green corduroy shorts, prescription glasses, a faded black baseball hat with “Pinewood Toronto Studios” on the front, and black Reebok sneakers with white soles and red accents.

The scooter the man was riding was a Segway Ninebot Kick Scooter Max G2.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact police.

