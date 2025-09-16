Scarborough rideshare driver, Toronto healthcare worker celebrate big lottery prizes

Scarborough's Bassam Mokdad (left) and Toronto’s Angela Lawrence with their OLG winnings. Photo: OLG.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 16, 2025 8:48 am.

Last Updated September 16, 2025 9:00 am.

Two GTA residents are starting autumn with life-changing windfalls after separate Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) wins netted them a combined $600,000.

Scarborough’s Bassam Mokdad, a rideshare driver and father of four, took home a $500,000 top prize playing Instant Gold Crown. Mokdad, who has been a regular lottery player for about a decade, says he often picks up tickets while stopping at gas stations during work.

“When I saw the prize amount, I was so shocked,” he said. “I wanted to scream, but there were people around, so I stayed quiet. Inside, I was so happy.”

The first call he made was to his wife, who initially didn’t believe him. His children, however, were “thrilled” when they heard the news. Mokdad says he plans to invest in property and take his family on a well-deserved vacation.

“I’m always on the road for work, so I look forward to spending some quality time with my family,” he said.

Toronto healthcare worker $100,000 richer

Toronto’s Angela Lawrence also had reason to celebrate after matching the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the July 22 Lotto Max draw, winning $100,000.

Lawrence, who works in healthcare, has played the lottery for more than 20 years, typically twice a week. She only began adding Encore a few years ago.

“I always hoped for a big win, and now, my turn has come,” she said.

She carried the winning ticket for about a week before checking it at a mall kiosk.

“They told me they couldn’t pay me out because I was a big winner. I forgot everything I was supposed to do that day — the gas, the groceries … everything!”

Lawrence plans to pay bills, invest for her future, and set aside money for a rainy day. She’s also considering home renovations and buying a new stove.

“I really appreciate the security this win will provide me in my retirement,” she said.

The winning tickets were purchased at the Petro-Canada on Eglinton Avenue West in Mississauga and Best Deals Ltd. on Markham Road in Scarborough.

