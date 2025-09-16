What size of an appetite does Canada have for political violence? 

The denouncement of political violence has never been louder than right now in America, but the gap that positions itself between the country’s opposing political ideologies has simultaneously never been wider.

In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s death, Americans and the world at large, have become reminded, once again, just how severe the reality of political violence has become. Death threats towards politicians, the notorious acts of January 6, and calculated (and sometimes successful) assassination attempts on influential public figures – to name a few.

But what about Canada? How sensitive are we to political violence? And what can be done to further distance our reality from that of America’s?

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Justin Ling, a freelance journalist and author of the Bug-eyed and Shameless newsletter to do a pulse check of where things stand on this side of the border, and how Canadians can take matters into their own hands to prevent further widening the political polarization gap.