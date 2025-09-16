Robert Munsch, the Canadian storyteller whose picture books have been read aloud to generations of children, has revealed he intends to access medical assistance in dying (MAID) as his health declines from dementia.

The 79-year-old author, best known for classics such as Love You Forever, The Paper Bag Princess and Mortimer, shared his decision in a recent profile in The New York Times Magazine, saying he wants to maintain control over the final chapter of his life. Munsch was diagnosed several years ago with dementia, a condition that has gradually eroded his memory and ability to perform daily tasks.

In the interview, Munsch spoke candidly about the toll the disease has taken — not only on his career, which spanned more than 40 books and countless live readings, but also on his sense of self. Once known for his boundless energy and improvisational storytelling, he now relies on notes and reminders for even the smallest details.

“I don’t want to be here when I can’t recognize the people I love,” he told the magazine, explaining that the decision to pursue MAID was made after lengthy discussions with his family and doctors.

Munsch’s children’s books beloved by many

Munsch’s books have sold tens of millions of copies worldwide, been translated into dozens of languages, and have become staples in classrooms and bedtime routines. His work often blended humour, empathy, and a deep respect for children’s emotions — qualities that earned him a devoted following and numerous literary honours.

The author’s openness about his diagnosis has been met with an outpouring of support from readers, educators, and fellow writers. Many have shared stories of how his books shaped their childhoods or helped them connect with their own children.

In Canada, MAID has been legal since 2016 for adults meeting specific eligibility criteria, including having a grievous and irremediable medical condition and enduring suffering that cannot be relieved under conditions acceptable to them.

While he no longer writes new stories, Munsch’s legacy continues through reprints, adaptations, and the memories of his animated readings.

“I’ve had a good life,” he reflected in the profile. “I’ve told my stories. Now I want to decide how it ends.”