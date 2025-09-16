StatCan set to release August inflation data this morning, a day before BoC decision

Statistics Canada building and signs are pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 16, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated September 16, 2025 5:45 am.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is set to release its inflation figures for August this morning.

A poll provided by Reuters shows economists expect the annual inflation rate rose to two per cent in August, from 1.7 per cent in July.

Core inflation metrics, which are closely watched by the Bank of Canada because they strip out volatile categories, are forecast to remain around three per cent, the upper end of the central bank’s target range.

The inflation report is a key piece of economic data and comes one day before the Bank of Canada is scheduled to announce its next interest rate decision.

Financial markets largely expect the central bank to cut its key lending rate by a quarter point to 2.5 per cent tomorrow as the labour market has weakened and the economy posted a contraction in the second quarter.

However, RBC Economics says it views the Bank of Canada’s decision to cut or hold as a close call, and says there’s still a chance it opts to keep rates unchanged to avoid the risk of pushing inflation even higher.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian children's author Robert Munsch chooses MAID amid dementia action

Robert Munsch, the Canadian storyteller whose picture books have been read aloud to generations of children, has revealed he intends to access medical assistance in dying (MAID) as his health declines...

1h ago

1 male killed in Scarborough shooting

One male is dead following a shooting in Scarborough on Monday night. Toronto police were called to Kingston and Galloway roads just before 10 p.m. They found one male victim who had been shot. He...

1h ago

'Some guy running around screaming': 3 arrested in violent Oshawa carjacking; Air1 footage, 911 audio released

Three people are facing multiple charges after a violent carjacking in Oshawa over the weekend that left a man injured and sparked a police pursuit ending in a field. Durham Regional Police say the...

18m ago

No injuries reported after small plane crashes near Toronto high school

A small plane crashed in a field at Monarch Park Collegiate Institute on Monday night, officials confirmed. Emergency services were called to the area near Felstead and Greenwood avenues just after...

1h ago

Top Stories

Canadian children's author Robert Munsch chooses MAID amid dementia action

Robert Munsch, the Canadian storyteller whose picture books have been read aloud to generations of children, has revealed he intends to access medical assistance in dying (MAID) as his health declines...

1h ago

1 male killed in Scarborough shooting

One male is dead following a shooting in Scarborough on Monday night. Toronto police were called to Kingston and Galloway roads just before 10 p.m. They found one male victim who had been shot. He...

1h ago

'Some guy running around screaming': 3 arrested in violent Oshawa carjacking; Air1 footage, 911 audio released

Three people are facing multiple charges after a violent carjacking in Oshawa over the weekend that left a man injured and sparked a police pursuit ending in a field. Durham Regional Police say the...

18m ago

No injuries reported after small plane crashes near Toronto high school

A small plane crashed in a field at Monarch Park Collegiate Institute on Monday night, officials confirmed. Emergency services were called to the area near Felstead and Greenwood avenues just after...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
Sunny and hot this week in the GTA

The GTA will continue to see summer-like temperatures this week with lots of sun. Meteorologist Chris Potter has your seven-day forecast.

12h ago

2:31
Education minister demands TCDSB chair return $6,700 worth of electronics

Education Minister Paul Calandra is demanding the chair of the Toronto Catholic board return almost $7,000 worth of items purchased with taxpayer dollars since 2018. Tina Yazdani speaks with trustee Markus De Domenico about the expenses.

13h ago

3:01
12-year-old boy among two arrested after unhoused man killed in unprovoked attack

A 12-year-old boy is among two people charged with murder after an unhoused man was killed in an unprovoked attack outside city hall. Shauna Hunt with more on the string of assaults in the downtown core.

13h ago

2:29
“He's a danger to society." Father of adult son dealing with mental issues, speaks out

A Toronto father reached out to Speakers Corner as he navigates the legal system to get his adult son the help he believes he needs. Pat Taney reports

17h ago

0:48
Tim Hortons and Canadian Tire to join forces in loyalty program

Tim Hortons and Canadian Tire are set to merge their points rewards systems in a new loyalty partnership starting in 2026.

19h ago

More Videos