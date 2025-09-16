Transportation Safety Board to issue report on 2023 Montreal train collision

MONTREAL — The Transportation Safety Board is set to issue its report today on a train collision at a north-end Montreal rail station in November 2023.

The collision involving an exo commuter rail train and a Canadian National Railway freight train occurred on Nov. 21, 2023, at the St-Léonard–Montréal-Nord station, injuring four passengers and two crew on the commuter train.

The board said in a summary of the event that even though the freight train crew noticed the stopped commuter train and applied the brakes, the CN train collided with the rear of the commuter rail train.

It said the commuter train was pushed about 150 feet before coming to a rest.

Local paramedics said at the time that injuries were mostly minor.

The safety board says it will issue a new recommendation during a news conference in Ottawa later this morning, adding that it will highlight a long-standing safety risk in its report.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2025.

The Canadian Press