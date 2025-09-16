Trump files $15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

By The Associated Press

Posted September 16, 2025 1:37 am.

Last Updated September 16, 2025 6:56 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump filed a $15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times and four of its journalists on Monday, according to court documents.

The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Florida names several articles and one book written by two of the publication’s journalists and published in the lead up to the 2024 election, saying they are “part of a decades-long pattern by the New York Times of intentional and malicious defamation against President Trump.”

“Defendants published such statements negligently, with knowledge of the falsity of the statements, and/or with reckless disregard of their truth or falsity,” the lawsuit says.

The New York Times did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment early Tuesday.

In a Truth Social post announcing the lawsuit, Trump accused The New York Times of lying about him and defaming him, saying it has become “a virtual ‘mouthpiece’ for the Radical Left Democrat Party.”

Trump has gone after other media outlets, including filing a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the The Wall Street Journal and media mogul Rupert Murdoch in July after the newspaper published a story reporting on his ties to wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The Associated Press


Top Stories

Canadian children's author Robert Munsch chooses MAID amid dementia action

Robert Munsch, the Canadian storyteller whose picture books have been read aloud to generations of children, has revealed he intends to access medical assistance in dying (MAID) as his health declines...

1h ago

1 male killed in Scarborough shooting

One male is dead following a shooting in Scarborough on Monday night. Toronto police were called to Kingston and Galloway roads just before 10 p.m. They found one male victim who had been shot. He...

1h ago

'Some guy running around screaming': 3 arrested in violent Oshawa carjacking; Air1 footage, 911 audio released

Three people are facing multiple charges after a violent carjacking in Oshawa over the weekend that left a man injured and sparked a police pursuit ending in a field. Durham Regional Police say the...

22m ago

No injuries reported after small plane crashes near Toronto high school

A small plane crashed in a field at Monarch Park Collegiate Institute on Monday night, officials confirmed. Emergency services were called to the area near Felstead and Greenwood avenues just after...

1h ago

