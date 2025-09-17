2 suspects posed as car buyers online, stabbed seller in neck during test drive: Peel police

Parteek Ehitaan, 20, and Simranjeet Singh, 22, of Windsor. Peel Regional Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted September 17, 2025 2:47 pm.

Last Updated September 17, 2025 3:35 pm.

Police in Peel Region and Windsor have arrested and charged two Windsor men with attempted murder after they allegedly posed as car buyers, then tried to steal the vehicle and ended up stabbing the seller in the neck during a harrowing test-drive.

Investigators say a man posted his Dodge Challenger for sale on Facebook Marketplace on May 10, 2025, and began communicating with potential buyers.

The seller met with two men who said they were interested in buying the car.

“While on a test drive with two suspects, one produced an edged weapon, threatened the victim, and stabbed him in the throat when he refused to exit the vehicle,” Peel Regional Police said in a release.

The suspects allegedly fled in the stolen car, and the victim was treated for serious injuries at a trauma centre.

The next day, officers found the stolen vehicle in Windsor.

On September 11, two suspects were arrested.

Simranjeet Singh, 22, and Parteek Ehitaan, 20, both of Windsor, face charges of attempted murder, robbery and aggravated assault.

None of the allegations against them have been proven in court.

Top Stories

'Shocking video': Toronto driver narrowly avoids crash after going wrong-way on Hwy. 401

A 21-year-old Toronto driver is facing several charges, including dangerous driving, after going the wrong way and almost colliding head-on with another vehicle on Highway 401 in Milton. Provincial...

17m ago

Finch West LRT takes big step towards opening with start of revenue demonstration

The Finch West LRT has taken a big step towards opening, as sources confirm to 680 NewsRadio that the line is set to begin a 30-day revenue demonstration starting this weekend. This is the final hurdle...

3h ago

1 of 3 suspects arrested in Toronto charged in violent Vaughan home invasions

Police in York Region say one of three men arrested during an alleged home invasion in Toronto is connected to a pair of home invasions in Vaughan. Security footage on September 10 captured four suspects...

2h ago

Champagne says it's 'sad' the U.S. 'turned its back' on Canada with tariff war

OTTAWA — Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne says it's "sad" that the U.S. "turned its back" on Canada by starting a trade war which is now forcing Ottawa to "reinvent" the national economy. Champagne...

1h ago

