2 suspects posed as car buyers online, stabbed seller in neck during test drive: Peel police

Police in Peel Region and Windsor have arrested and charged two Windsor men with attempted murder after they allegedly posed as car buyers, then tried to steal the vehicle and ended up stabbing the seller in the neck during a harrowing test-drive.

Investigators say a man posted his Dodge Challenger for sale on Facebook Marketplace on May 10, 2025, and began communicating with potential buyers.

The seller met with two men who said they were interested in buying the car.

“While on a test drive with two suspects, one produced an edged weapon, threatened the victim, and stabbed him in the throat when he refused to exit the vehicle,” Peel Regional Police said in a release.

The suspects allegedly fled in the stolen car, and the victim was treated for serious injuries at a trauma centre.

The next day, officers found the stolen vehicle in Windsor.

On September 11, two suspects were arrested.

Simranjeet Singh, 22, and Parteek Ehitaan, 20, both of Windsor, face charges of attempted murder, robbery and aggravated assault.

None of the allegations against them have been proven in court.