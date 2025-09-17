B.C. launches task force to tackle extortions, shootings in South Asian community

SURREY — The British Columbia government and RCMP have announced a provincial task force dedicated to investigating a spate of extortions and violence aimed at the South Asian community.

Public Safety Minister Nina Krieger says the RCMP will lead the group consisting of 40 members from enforcement agencies throughout B.C. as they try to stop threats, shootings and extortions targeting South Asian families and businesses.

Krieger says the task force will expand the cross-jurisdictional reach of police and support co-ordinated investigations to bring those making the threats and committing violence to justice.

The mayor of Surrey announced a $250,000 reward fund on Monday for information leading to convictions for the extortions in the city where police say they’re investigating 44 such cases, including 27 that involved shootings.

John Brewer, assistant commissioner of the provincial RCMP, says the task force will bring dedicated and expanded resources, intelligence and tactical skills to help find those responsible for the violence, intimidation and fear.

Similar extortions have gripped communities across Canada, and police elsewhere have accused the India-based Lawrence Bishnoi gang of involvement, setting off a call from B.C. Premier David Eby and others to have the gang declared a terrorist organization.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2025.

