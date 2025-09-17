Couple in northern Ontario injured after bear enters home, attacks them

Provincial police say a couple in northern Ontario was attacked and injured by a bear that entered their home.

Police say the incident happened in Nipigon, Ont., located around 100 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay.

They say the bear walked into the home when the residents opened their back door to let their dog out.

After the attack, the couple made their way to a bedroom where they barricaded themselves and called emergency services.

Police say they found the bear in the basement where it was being “contained” by the family dog.

Officers say the couple was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the bear was killed “to ensure public safety.”