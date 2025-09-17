Finch West LRT takes big step towards opening with start of revenue demonstration

The Finch West LRT has taken a big step towards opening, as sources confirm to 680 NewsRadio that the line is set to begin a 30-day revenue demonstration starting this weekend.

This is the final hurdle which needs to be cleared before the line can be opened to the public, which could happen in November. However, no firm date has been established.

A spokesperson with Metrolinx confirms the demonstration will commence “in the coming days,” calling it an important period of testing for the system.”

A 30-day revenue demonstration service period marks the final hurdle to clear, which shows the system is operating as designed and can welcome passengers. It’s expected that 15 trains will run every five minutes during morning and afternoon peak hours. The line needs to run problem-free for three straight weeks before it opens to the public.

The move puts the north Toronto line ahead of the much-maligned Eglinton Crosstown LRT, which has yet to commence its revnue demonstration. Earlier this month, Metrolinx and transportation officials confirmed the line will not open before October at the earliest.

Operational control of the 19-kilometre, 25-station Eglinton Crosstown line was turned over to the TTC in June.

Back in August, Metrolinx acknowledged that getting the slowly aging Eglinton Crosstown LRT vehicles available and reliable for all-day service was the latest issue facing crews.

CEO Michael Lindsay said with light rail vehicles approaching a decade of not being able to run the kilometres intended for “revenue service,” there were vehicle “availability and reliability” concerns. He noted on September 5 that the system had 10,000 kilometres of “passenger service” involving 20 to 22 vehicles, adding they were also planning for “a much more aggressive preventative maintenance regime” for the tracks and stations with a potential opening during winter conditions more than likely.

Construction on the 18-stop Finch West LRT line began in 2018 and it was originally scheduled to open in 2021. When operational, it will run from Finch West station to Humber College.