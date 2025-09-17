Finch West LRT takes big step towards opening with start of revenue demonstration

A leaked memo from the TTC indicated the long-awaited Finch West LRT, that was supposed to open to the public in 2021, is set to begin its final stage of testing.

By Richard Southern and John Marchesan

Posted September 17, 2025 11:39 am.

Last Updated September 17, 2025 1:05 pm.

The Finch West LRT has taken a big step towards opening, as sources confirm to 680 NewsRadio that the line is set to begin a 30-day revenue demonstration starting this weekend.

This is the final hurdle which needs to be cleared before the line can be opened to the public, which could happen in November. However, no firm date has been established.

A spokesperson with Metrolinx confirms the demonstration will commence “in the coming days,” calling it an important period of testing for the system.”

A 30-day revenue demonstration service period marks the final hurdle to clear, which shows the system is operating as designed and can welcome passengers. It’s expected that 15 trains will run every five minutes during morning and afternoon peak hours. The line needs to run problem-free for three straight weeks before it opens to the public.

The move puts the north Toronto line ahead of the much-maligned Eglinton Crosstown LRT, which has yet to commence its revnue demonstration. Earlier this month, Metrolinx and transportation officials confirmed the line will not open before October at the earliest.

Operational control of the 19-kilometre, 25-station Eglinton Crosstown line was turned over to the TTC in June.

Back in August, Metrolinx acknowledged that getting the slowly aging Eglinton Crosstown LRT vehicles available and reliable for all-day service was the latest issue facing crews.

CEO Michael Lindsay said with light rail vehicles approaching a decade of not being able to run the kilometres intended for “revenue service,” there were vehicle “availability and reliability” concerns. He noted on September 5 that the system had 10,000 kilometres of “passenger service” involving 20 to 22 vehicles, adding they were also planning for “a much more aggressive preventative maintenance regime” for the tracks and stations with a potential opening during winter conditions more than likely.

Construction on the 18-stop Finch West LRT line began in 2018 and it was originally scheduled to open in 2021. When operational, it will run from Finch West station to Humber College.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Shocking video': Toronto driver narrowly avoids crash after going wrong-way on Hwy. 401

A 21-year-old Toronto driver is facing several charges, including dangerous driving, after going the wrong way and almost colliding head-on with another vehicle on Highway 401 in Milton. Provincial...

1h ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices to drop 8 cents overnight — lowest since August

Drivers across Toronto and the GTA will see welcome relief at the pumps Thursday, as gas prices are set to fall eight cents at midnight to 133.9 cents per litre — the lowest level since August. The...

3h ago

Air traffic audio captures tense moments before plane crash in Toronto park

Newly obtained air traffic control audio reveals the tense exchanges between a pilot and tower operators in the moments before a small plane made an emergency landing in a Toronto park earlier this week. The...

2h ago

1 of 3 suspects arrested in Toronto charged in violent Vaughan home invasions

Police in York Region say one of three men arrested during an alleged home invasion in Toronto is connected to a pair of home invasions in Vaughan. Security footage on September 10 captured four suspects...

6m ago

Top Stories

'Shocking video': Toronto driver narrowly avoids crash after going wrong-way on Hwy. 401

A 21-year-old Toronto driver is facing several charges, including dangerous driving, after going the wrong way and almost colliding head-on with another vehicle on Highway 401 in Milton. Provincial...

1h ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices to drop 8 cents overnight — lowest since August

Drivers across Toronto and the GTA will see welcome relief at the pumps Thursday, as gas prices are set to fall eight cents at midnight to 133.9 cents per litre — the lowest level since August. The...

3h ago

Air traffic audio captures tense moments before plane crash in Toronto park

Newly obtained air traffic control audio reveals the tense exchanges between a pilot and tower operators in the moments before a small plane made an emergency landing in a Toronto park earlier this week. The...

2h ago

1 of 3 suspects arrested in Toronto charged in violent Vaughan home invasions

Police in York Region say one of three men arrested during an alleged home invasion in Toronto is connected to a pair of home invasions in Vaughan. Security footage on September 10 captured four suspects...

6m ago

Most Watched Today

0:49
Toronto, GTA gas prices to drop overnight: Here's how much drivers are expected to save

Roger McKnight, Chief Petroleum Analyst at En-Pro, explains why and how much drivers in Toronto and the GTA are expected to save as gas prices are set to drop significantly overnight.

3h ago

0:30
Doorbell cam catches alleged jewellery thief in Hamilton

Hamilton police released doorbell camera footage showing a woman accused of stealing a gold necklace from a senior in Flamborough.

7h ago

2:42
Community group says emergency response times are up after Bloor bike lanes installation

Bike lanes along Bloor Street West continue to be a hot button topic. Afua Baah speaks with a community group that says they have data to prove that emergency response times are slower since bike lanes were added.

19h ago

0:43
Author Robert Munsch to pursue MAID amid dementia decline

Beloved Canadian children's author Robert Munsch says he's intends to pursue MAID as his health declines since being diagnosed with dementia.
0:45
Vaughan officially scraps speed camera program

The city of Vaughan is officially terminating its speed camera program after city council voted to move away after the enforcement.

More Videos