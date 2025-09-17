Montreal man charged in Toronto break-in, sexual assault investigation

Toronto police have charged a Montreal man years after he allegedly broke into a residence in Toronto and sexually assaulted a female.

Officers were called for a break-in at a residence in the Ossington Avenue and College Street area on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at around 6:30 a.m.

Investigators say a female was asleep in her bed when a suspect broke into her residence and sexually assaulted her.

On Tuesday, September 16, 2025, officers arrested Jose Galvez Espinoza, 40, of Montreal.

He faces charges of break and enter and sexual assault.

The allegations have not been proven in court.