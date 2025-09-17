Police investigating suspected arson at Scarborough magic mushroom store

Toronto police are investigating a suspected arson at a Scarborough magic mushroom store that had previously been targeted by an alleged break-and-enter.

Fire services were called to Mushroom Land at Kingston Road and McCowan Road around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The fire was knocked down quickly and no injuries were reported.

Toronto police tell CityNews the fire is being investigated as a suspected arson.

The same store was targeted back in August when a vehicle backed into the storefront. The store was empty at the time and driver of the vehicle fled before police arrived.

Investigators are looking into whether the two incidents are connected.