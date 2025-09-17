Leafs’ Treliving, Berube share updates ahead of training camp

Brad Treliving, general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs holds a press conference at the Ford Performance Centre in Toronto on Thursday, May 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 17, 2025 11:00 am.

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager and head coach Craig Berube spoke to members of the media ahead of training camp, providing some updates and insight as the team braces for a new season.

One of the more notable bits of information concerns Max Domi, who is expected to miss the start of training camp with a lower-body injury, Treliving said, labelling the winger as day-to-day.

The 30-year-old Winnipeg native played 74 games for Toronto last season, notching eight goals and 25 assists. Domi is being counted on this season to replace some of the offence lost with Mitch Marner’s departure for Vegas.

Berube was asked who could fill Marner’s spot on the top line alongside Matthew Knies and Auston Matthews.

“I look at Domi and [Matias] Maccelli,” the head coach said.

Domi has had some success on Matthews’ wing in the past, notably with former winger Tyler Bertuzzi. Maccelli, 24, is a new addition to the team after being acquired from the Utah Mammoth in the offseason. Maccelli is regarded more as a playmaker with a career-high 40 assists and 57 points in 2023-24, but is coming off a down season, with eight goals and 18 points across 55 games.

Treliving acknowledged that the front office has been actively trying to add a top-six forward, but cited a lack of options in free agency and the trade market.

“You’re always looking to try and improve your team,” the general manager said. “League-wide, it was a slower summer. We looked at it a couple of weeks before the draft, a lot of teams with cap space, and there wasn’t a ton of movement. A lot of teams kept their players.

“We’d love to add in that location.”

Leafs’ GM addresses Dillon Dube speculation

Treliving said Wednesday the team is “not focused on that right now” amid speculation forward Dillon Dube could land in Toronto.

“We’d have to go through a process with everything that happened,” Treliving said.

Dube is one of five players who were acquitted of sexual assault charges stemming from an incident in 2018 when they were members of Canada’s world junior team. The NHL has since suspended the players until Dec. 1, but they are eligible to sign contracts on Oct. 15.

Dube, the 27-year-old from Golden, B.C., last played in the NHL for the Calgary Flames during the 2023-24 season, when he recorded three goals and four assists in 43 games.

Across 325 contests — all with the Flames, where he played under Treliving — Dube has 57 goals and 70 assists.

