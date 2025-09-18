FBI sniper testifies that hiding spot near golf course was ideal place for man to shoot Trump

This courtroom sketch shows Secret Service agent Robert Fercano identifying the defendant in the trial of Ryan Routh, who is charged with attempting to assassinate Donald Trump last year at a golf course in South Florida, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Fort Pierce, Fla. (Lothar Speer via AP)

By David Fischer, The Associated Press

Posted September 18, 2025 8:10 pm.

Last Updated September 19, 2025 6:15 am.

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — An FBI sniper testified Thursday about the effectiveness of a hiding spot chosen by a man accused of trying to assassinate President Donald Trump at his Florida golf course last year.

FBI Special Agent Nicholas Schnelle said the sniper set up along the fence of Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach was about 126 feet (38 meters) away from the sixth hole, and it was well hidden by vegetation.

“It’s close and unobstructed,” Schnelle said.

Schnelle testified that the SKS rifle recovered from the scene has an effective range of about 350 meters (1,150 feet), nearly 10 times the distance from the hiding spot to the green. Any competent marksman would have been able to hit a human-sized target on the green with the rifle’s basic iron sights, but the scope recovered from the scene would have made the shot even easier, Schnelle said.

Thursday was the sixth day of testimony in the trial of Ryan Routh, who prosecutors said spent weeks plotting to kill Trump before aiming a rifle through the shrubbery as Trump played golf on Sept. 15, 2024, at his West Palm Beach country club.

Routh has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer and several firearm violations.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon had initially blocked off more than three weeks for the trial at the Fort Pierce federal courthouse. But prosecutors said they expect to rest their case Friday, and Routh, who is representing himself, is set to begin his case on Monday. Routh has indicated he plans to call a firearms expert, as well as two character witnesses. He hasn’t said whether he plans to testify himself.

Also Thursday, a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office detective testified that a man who looked like Routh visited the Palm Beach International Airport about a week before the alleged assassination attempt and spent time in an atrium where he could watch the Trump plane take off. Detective Kenny Smith described watching a series of security videos that followed the man’s path as he drove into the parking garage, walked to the atrium, watched the plane fly away and then left the airport.

During cross examination, Routh asked, “Is it illegal to go to the airport and take pictures of airplanes?”

Smith responded that it was legal.

Routh also asked Smith if he had watched the part of the video that showed the man speaking with a security guard about an unattended bag that was eventually retrieved. Smith acknowledged that he had seen that, but it wasn’t included with the prosecution’s questioning.

Recounting the alleged attack at the golf course, a Secret Service agent testified last week that he spotted Routh before Trump came into view. Routh aimed his rifle at the agent, who opened fire, causing Routh to drop his weapon and flee without firing a shot, the agent said.

Law enforcement obtained help from a witness who testified that he saw a person fleeing the area after hearing gunshots. The witness was then flown in a police helicopter to a nearby interstate where Routh was arrested, and the witness said he confirmed it was the person he had seen.

Just nine weeks earlier, Trump had survived an attempt on his life while campaigning in Pennsylvania. That gunman had fired eight shots, with one bullet grazing Trump’s ear. The gunman was then fatally shot by a Secret Service counter sniper.

David Fischer, The Associated Press





Top Stories

Michelin Guide 2025 shines spotlight on Toronto: New stars and green accolades revealed

The culinary spotlight is burning bright over Toronto and Ontario this week as the Michelin Guide Toronto 2025 was unveiled on Sept. 18, bringing with it major promotions, fresh accolades, and a renewed...

1h ago

Toronto unveils plan to allow more density within 200m of transit stations

The City of Toronto is going ahead with an enthusiastic plan that would see more than one million homes built around transit stations. City leaders are rolling out a new plan to dramatically increase...

13h ago

Durham police say auto theft ring suspects travelled from Quebec to GTA to steal cars

Five residents of Quebec are facing more than 100 charges after Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) investigators allege they travelled from their home province to the Greater Toronto Area to steal vehicles...

15h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Block parties and laughs for the final Summer weekend

The last weekend of the summer is upon us, and there is are endless amount of activities happening this weekend to enjoy it. Keep in mind, there is a subway closure this weekend and a GO train service...

16h ago

