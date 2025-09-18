Lionel Messi and Inter Miami near deal to extend contract through at least 2026, AP source says

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, left, walks onto the field before an MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

By Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press

Posted September 18, 2025 10:33 am.

Last Updated September 18, 2025 11:01 am.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are reviewing the final details of a contract extension that would keep the Argentine soccer great with the club into at least 2026 and possibly beyond, a person with knowledge of the matter said Thursday.

The talks on what will be structured as a multi-year deal have been ongoing for months, the person said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Messi nor the team has revealed details.

Inter Miami did not respond to a request for comment. ESPN and USA Today both reported Wednesday that the deal was close to being finalized.

Inter Miami has been pushing for Messi to re-sign for some time for countless reasons, but one is that the team desperately wants him to still be on the roster when its new stadium near Miami International Airport is supposed to be opened next year. The team has been selling ticket packages and taking deposits on seats in the new park for more than a year, and it’s reasonable to think that demand for such seats would be lower if Messi was no longer on the team.

The 38-year-old Messi has 20 goals — second-most in the league — and 11 assists in Major League Soccer play this season.

He joined Inter Miami in July 2023 on a 2 1/2-year contract, one that was worth an estimated $150 million at the time. Messi was MLS’ MVP last season, even in a year where he missed 15 of Inter Miami’s 34 regular-season matches with injuries or commitments to Argentina’s national team.

He has helped the team win its first two trophies, the Leagues Cup in 2023 and the Supporters’ Shield for having the best record in MLS last season. The club has seen a massive rise in global popularity with Messi being on the roster and would figure to benefit even more if he remains with Inter Miami into 2026 — when Messi and Argentina will aim to defend their World Cup title.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada-wide arrest warrant issued for suspect in Scarborough homicide

Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a suspect allegedly involved in the shooting death of a 43-year-old man in Scarborough last weekend. Police responded to reports of gunfire...

28m ago

Police release video of drive‑by shooting targeting Vaughan residence

York Regional Police have released striking surveillance footage showing the moments before a gunman opened fire on a Vaughan home early Monday morning. The incident happened at approximately 12:15...

9m ago

High-risk, priority groups in Ontario able to receive COVID-19, flu vaccines by the end of September

High-risk and priority groups in Ontario will be able to start receiving COVID-19 and flu vaccines by the end of September with access to the rest of the public opening on Oct. 27. The Ontario government...

53m ago

Return to office full-time may require a lifestyle change, revisiting budget

It's happening: The trains are overcrowded again. There's traffic gridlock every weekday morning. There are longer lines at your favourite downtown coffee shop and even longer queues at lunch hour. The...

1h ago

Top Stories

Canada-wide arrest warrant issued for suspect in Scarborough homicide

Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a suspect allegedly involved in the shooting death of a 43-year-old man in Scarborough last weekend. Police responded to reports of gunfire...

28m ago

Police release video of drive‑by shooting targeting Vaughan residence

York Regional Police have released striking surveillance footage showing the moments before a gunman opened fire on a Vaughan home early Monday morning. The incident happened at approximately 12:15...

9m ago

High-risk, priority groups in Ontario able to receive COVID-19, flu vaccines by the end of September

High-risk and priority groups in Ontario will be able to start receiving COVID-19 and flu vaccines by the end of September with access to the rest of the public opening on Oct. 27. The Ontario government...

53m ago

Return to office full-time may require a lifestyle change, revisiting budget

It's happening: The trains are overcrowded again. There's traffic gridlock every weekday morning. There are longer lines at your favourite downtown coffee shop and even longer queues at lunch hour. The...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:47
Outcry following Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show suspension

Public outcry unfolded after the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show after making comments on the suspected shooter of Charlie Kirk's death.

2h ago

2:25
'We’re moving on': Leafs begin life without Mitch Marner

As the Maple Leafs open training camp, they begin their quest for the cup without Mitch Marner. Brandon Choghri with how captain Auston Matthews is 'moving on' after the core four breakup.

16h ago

2:34
Growing concerns about size of federal deficit

The federal government has spent big to support industry during the trade war - but without tabling a budget. The finance minister says a budget will come on November 4, but there are growing concerns about the size of the federal deficit.

16h ago

1:31
Former U.S. CDC director delivers explosive testimony on her firing

Fired U.S. CDC Director Susan Monarez delivered an explosive testimony on her firing from the health agency citing health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s political motives.

20h ago

0:42
Dash cam captures driver travelling wrong way on Hwy. 401

Dash camera footage captured the moment a driver was seen travelling eastbound on highway 401's westbound lane before side-swiping another vehicle.

21h ago

More Videos