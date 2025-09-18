Nova Scotia’s Donald Oliver, first Black man named to Senate, dies at 86

Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopeful Belinda Stronach, left, chats with Sen. Donald Oliver and Sen. Mike Forrestall, right, at the Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Party annual meeting in Halifax on Friday, Feb. 6, 2004. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 18, 2025 10:58 am.

Last Updated September 18, 2025 12:02 pm.

HALIFAX — Donald Oliver, the first Black man appointed to the Senate of Canada, has died at the age of 86.

Oliver’s family in Nova Scotia confirmed the retired senator died Wednesday from a chronic heart condition.

He served for 23 years in the upper house of Parliament until he stepped down in 2013.

Prime Minister Mark Carney issued a statement on social media saying Oliver led a courageous life marked by service to his community and country.

Oliver was also a key figure in the creation of the Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia in 1983.

Premier Tim Houston says Nova Scotia was lucky to have someone of his calibre representing the province on the national stage.

Born in Wolfville, N.S., the lawyer and educator championed issues of diversity, equity, human rights, and economic empowerment.

“Senator Donald Oliver was a true pioneer, not only in his groundbreaking service to Canada’s Senate, but also in his dedication to our community here in Nova Scotia,” Russell Grosse, CEO of the Black Cultural Centre, said in a statement.

“As a founder of the centre, his contributions will forever be part of our foundation, and his legacy will inspire us to continue the vital work of preserving and sharing our history.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2025.

The Canadian Press

