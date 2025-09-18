Police say suspect stole mail from North York apartment complex

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted September 18, 2025 10:21 pm.

Last Updated September 18, 2025 10:25 pm.

Toronto Police are on the lookout for a suspect after mail was stolen from the lobby of an apartment complex in North York.

Officers were called to the building in the Victoria Park and Sloane avenues area on Wednesday, August 20, at around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a break and enter.

Investigators say a man broke into several mailboxes in the lobby area.

A passerby confronted him and he fled with a quantity of stolen mail.

The suspect is described as 18 to 22 years old, between five foot eight and six feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black T-shirt, black sweatpants, a dark baseball hat and black running shoes with white trim.

If you know anything, call police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto unveils plan to allow more density within 200m of transit stations

The City of Toronto is going ahead with an enthusiastic plan that would see more than one million homes built around transit stations. City leaders are rolling out a new plan to dramatically increase...

5h ago

Canada Post sending new offers to union with aim to move talks forward

Canada Post says it will be sending new offers to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers in an effort to move negotiations forward. The Crown corporation says the new terms will allow the two sides to...

7h ago

York Region Public Health confirms new measles case in Thornhill

York Region Public Health is confirming a new case of measles in Thornhill that's linked to an ongoing outbreak. It's now the fifth confirmed case connected to the outbreak that was declared on September...

5h ago

Durham police say auto theft ring suspects travelled from Quebec to GTA to steal cars

Five residents of Quebec are facing more than 100 charges after Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) investigators allege they travelled from their home province to the Greater Toronto Area to steal vehicles...

7h ago

Top Stories

Toronto unveils plan to allow more density within 200m of transit stations

The City of Toronto is going ahead with an enthusiastic plan that would see more than one million homes built around transit stations. City leaders are rolling out a new plan to dramatically increase...

5h ago

Canada Post sending new offers to union with aim to move talks forward

Canada Post says it will be sending new offers to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers in an effort to move negotiations forward. The Crown corporation says the new terms will allow the two sides to...

7h ago

York Region Public Health confirms new measles case in Thornhill

York Region Public Health is confirming a new case of measles in Thornhill that's linked to an ongoing outbreak. It's now the fifth confirmed case connected to the outbreak that was declared on September...

5h ago

Durham police say auto theft ring suspects travelled from Quebec to GTA to steal cars

Five residents of Quebec are facing more than 100 charges after Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) investigators allege they travelled from their home province to the Greater Toronto Area to steal vehicles...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

1:24
Ontario public servants rally against back-to-office mandate

Ontario public servants took to Queen's Park to rally against a back-to-office mandate after years of remote and hybrid work options.

8h ago

1:08
Home security camera captures suspects shooting at Vaughan home

York Regional Police release home security footage showing suspects shooting at Vaughan residence in a late-night scheme, though no injuries were reported.

10h ago

1:31
Canada-wide arrest warrant issued for Toronto homicide suspect

Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a suspect allegedly involved in the shooting death of a 43-year-old man in Scarborough last weekend.

11h ago

1:46
Ontario rolls out Fall immunization schedule: Here's what you need to know

Here's what Ontarians, particularly those of high-risk, need to know about the Fall immunization program.

11h ago

0:47
Outcry following Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show suspension

Public outcry unfolded after the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show after making comments on the suspected shooter of Charlie Kirk's death.

13h ago

More Videos