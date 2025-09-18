Police say suspect stole mail from North York apartment complex

Toronto Police are on the lookout for a suspect after mail was stolen from the lobby of an apartment complex in North York.

Officers were called to the building in the Victoria Park and Sloane avenues area on Wednesday, August 20, at around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a break and enter.

Investigators say a man broke into several mailboxes in the lobby area.

A passerby confronted him and he fled with a quantity of stolen mail.

The suspect is described as 18 to 22 years old, between five foot eight and six feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black T-shirt, black sweatpants, a dark baseball hat and black running shoes with white trim.

