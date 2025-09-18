Reactions pour in about ABC’s suspension of Jimmy Kimmel’s show

People walk by the Jimmy Kimmel Live studio on Hollywood Blvd., Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

By The Associated Press

Posted September 18, 2025 11:00 am.

Last Updated September 18, 2025 12:26 pm.

ABC’s suspension of Jimmy Kimmel’s show following comments he made about the killing of Charlie Kirk drew reactions from across the entertainment and political worlds, including from President Donald Trump.

Fellow late-night host Stephen Colbert got the news while taping an episode of his own show in New York, telling a stunned studio audience that “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” had been suspended.

“It was a mix of shock and bewilderment,” said audience member Monserrat Lopez, recounting how Colbert left the stage before coming back to say he would call Kimmel to talk privately.

Just this summer, CBS said Colbert’s “Late Show” would end next year due to financial reasons — a decision made just after Colbert criticized a settlement between Trump and CBS’s parent company over a “60 Minutes” story.

During Kimmel’s Monday night monologue, he suggested that the suspect in Kirk’s killing might have been a pro-Trump Republican.

Kimmel’s show was suspended not long after Nexstar Communications Group announced plans to pull the program from its 23 ABC affiliates starting Wednesday. The Federal Communications Commission’s chairman called Kimmel’s comments “truly sick” and said his agency had a strong case for holding Kimmel, ABC and network parent Walt Disney Co. accountable for spreading misinformation.

There was no immediate comment from Kimmel, whose contract is up in May 2026. In its statement announcing the suspension, ABC didn’t cite a reason.

Here’s are some other notable reactions posted on social media:

Trump

“Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible. That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC,” he wrote, referring to late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers. “Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJT”

Neither Fallon nor Meyers had commented publicly about Trump’s post as of Thursday.

Former President Barack Obama

“After years of complaining about cancel culture, the current administration has taken it to a new and dangerous level by routinely threatening regulatory action against media companies unless they muzzle or fire reporters and commentators it doesn’t like. This is precisely the kind of government coercion that the First Amendment was designed to prevent — and media companies need to start standing up rather than capitulating to it.”

Brendan Carr, FCC chairman

“Local broadcasters have an obligation to serve the public interest. While this may be an unprecedented decision, it is important for broadcasters to push back on Disney programming that they determine falls short of community values.”

Ken Martin, Democratic National Committee chairman

“The state under Donald Trump has amassed a chilling record of restricting speech, extorting private companies, and dropping the full weight of the government censorship hammer on First Amendment rights. This is no exaggeration. Trump’s attorney general has directly confirmed that they’ll come after you for your speech, and now his FCC chair has doubled down. It’s not the bully pulpit anymore — it’s the thought police presidency.”

Wanda Sykes, comedian

“I was supposed to go over and have a chat with my friend Jimmy Kimmel on his show, but as you have heard by now, the Jimmy Kimmel Show has been pulled indefinitely. Abruptly, because of complaints from the Trump administration. So let’s see. He didn’t end the Ukraine war or solve Gaza within his first week. But he did end freedom of speech within his first year. Hey, for those of you who pray, now’s the time to do it. Love you Jimmy.”

Megyn Kelly, conservative podcaster

“I’m not sure who needs to hear this but Jimmy Kimmel got on the air and falsely stated as a fact that Charlie Kirk’s killer was MAGA, smearing an entire movement and Trump in particular with a vile disgusting lie — and at a time when the threat against those on the right is at an all-time high.”

Kelly was fired from her NBC morning show in 2018 after suggesting it was OK for white people to wear blackface at Halloween.

Jean Smart, actor

“I am horrified at the cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel Live. What Jimmy said was FREE speech, not hate speech. People seem to only want to protect free speech when it suits THEIR agenda. Though I didn’t agree at ALL with Charlie Kirk; his shooting death sickened me; and should have sickened any decent human being. What is happening to our country?”

Mike Birbiglia, comedian

“I’ve spent a lot of time in public & private defending comedians I don’t agree with. If you’re a comedian & you don’t call out the insanity of pulling Kimmel off the air — don’t bother spouting off about free speech anymore.”

Mark R. Levin, conservative radio host and podcaster

“Kimmel canned for disgusting Kirk comments. … Jimmy Kimmel is a pathetic hate monger. He should’ve been canned a long time ago. Better late than never.”

___

This story was updated to correct the spelling of Seth Meyers’ and Barack Obama’s names.

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada-wide arrest warrant issued for suspect in Scarborough homicide

Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a suspect allegedly involved in the shooting death of a 43-year-old man in Scarborough last weekend. Police responded to reports of gunfire...

30m ago

Police release video of drive‑by shooting targeting Vaughan residence

York Regional Police have released striking surveillance footage showing the moments before a gunman opened fire on a Vaughan home early Monday morning. The incident happened at approximately 12:15...

11m ago

High-risk, priority groups in Ontario able to receive COVID-19, flu vaccines by the end of September

High-risk and priority groups in Ontario will be able to start receiving COVID-19 and flu vaccines by the end of September with access to the rest of the public opening on Oct. 27. The Ontario government...

55m ago

Return to office full-time may require a lifestyle change, revisiting budget

It's happening: The trains are overcrowded again. There's traffic gridlock every weekday morning. There are longer lines at your favourite downtown coffee shop and even longer queues at lunch hour. The...

1h ago

Top Stories

Canada-wide arrest warrant issued for suspect in Scarborough homicide

Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a suspect allegedly involved in the shooting death of a 43-year-old man in Scarborough last weekend. Police responded to reports of gunfire...

30m ago

Police release video of drive‑by shooting targeting Vaughan residence

York Regional Police have released striking surveillance footage showing the moments before a gunman opened fire on a Vaughan home early Monday morning. The incident happened at approximately 12:15...

11m ago

High-risk, priority groups in Ontario able to receive COVID-19, flu vaccines by the end of September

High-risk and priority groups in Ontario will be able to start receiving COVID-19 and flu vaccines by the end of September with access to the rest of the public opening on Oct. 27. The Ontario government...

55m ago

Return to office full-time may require a lifestyle change, revisiting budget

It's happening: The trains are overcrowded again. There's traffic gridlock every weekday morning. There are longer lines at your favourite downtown coffee shop and even longer queues at lunch hour. The...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:47
Outcry following Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show suspension

Public outcry unfolded after the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show after making comments on the suspected shooter of Charlie Kirk's death.

2h ago

2:25
'We’re moving on': Leafs begin life without Mitch Marner

As the Maple Leafs open training camp, they begin their quest for the cup without Mitch Marner. Brandon Choghri with how captain Auston Matthews is 'moving on' after the core four breakup.

16h ago

2:34
Growing concerns about size of federal deficit

The federal government has spent big to support industry during the trade war - but without tabling a budget. The finance minister says a budget will come on November 4, but there are growing concerns about the size of the federal deficit.

17h ago

1:31
Former U.S. CDC director delivers explosive testimony on her firing

Fired U.S. CDC Director Susan Monarez delivered an explosive testimony on her firing from the health agency citing health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s political motives.

20h ago

0:42
Dash cam captures driver travelling wrong way on Hwy. 401

Dash camera footage captured the moment a driver was seen travelling eastbound on highway 401's westbound lane before side-swiping another vehicle.

21h ago

More Videos