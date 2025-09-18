Sportsnet strikes deal to air Friday’s Blue Jays-Royals game

Toronto Blue Jays' Davis Schneider, left and Myles Straw douse Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after defeating the Chicago Cubs in MLB baseball game action in Toronto on Thursday, August 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker

By Sportsnet

Posted September 18, 2025 1:18 pm.

The Toronto Blue Jays‘ potential post-season clincher will air on Sportsnet.

As the team looks to possibly book its first ticket to the playoffs in two years on Friday, Sportsnet struck a deal with Apple TV to simulcast the broadcast on Rogers airwaves.

Sportsnet will produce Blue Jays Central pre-game at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT as well as post-game while carrying the Apple TV+ production of the game broadcast.

“This is a really exciting time of year for Blue Jays fans, and we wanted to try and find a way for Canadians to watch Friday’s game on Sportsnet, especially at this pivotal moment of the season. In working with the Blue Jays, Major League Baseball and Apple TV, glad we found a way,” a Rogers spokesperson said.

When it became apparent that the Blue Jays’ post-season spot could be locked up on the Friday Apple TV+ broadcast, both Sportsnet and the team approached MLB to engage the streamer on a potential deal.

The league then facilitated an agreement, which will also see Apple TV take over exclusive broadcast rights of next Friday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

It remains unclear if or how the Blue Jays could sew up their spot Friday when they begin a three-game road series against the Kansas City Royals.

Entering Thursday’s action, Toronto’s magic number for a playoff spot sat at three — with any combination of Blue Jays wins and Cleveland Guardians losses inching that number closer to zero.

If Toronto wins and Cleveland loses on Thursday, the Blue Jays would reach the post-season with another victory Friday.

In the scenario where only one of those things happen, the Blue Jays would need a win and a Guardians loss Friday to secure their spot.

And if the Blue Jays lose and the Guardians win, any celebration would be held until at least Saturday.

