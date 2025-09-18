Chandler Simpson robs a homer, drives in go-ahead run as Rays beat Blue Jays 2-1

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson makes a leaping catch on a fly ball from Toronto Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson).

By Kristie Ackert, The Associated Press

Posted September 18, 2025 5:02 am.

Last Updated September 18, 2025 5:03 am.

Rays center fielder Chandler Simpson robbed Alejandro Kirk of a three-run homer and later singled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning of Tampa Bay’s 2-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night.

The AL East-leading Blue Jays saw their six-game winning streak end, while the Rays snapped a three-game skid.

Tampa Bay rookie Ian Seymour (4-2) worked a career-best seven innings in his fourth start, allowing one unearned run on four hits. He struck out three and walked one.

With the Rays leading 1-0 in the fourth, the Blue Jays had runners on second and third with none out when Kirk hit a fly ball to deep center at Steinbrenner Field. Simpson leaped and made the catch with his glove above the wall, turning a potential homer into a sacrifice fly.

Simpson went 3-for-4 on the night. He doubled in the first and scored on Yandy Diaz’s single. In the seventh, he lined a single to right off Yariel Rodriguez (2-2) to score Carson Williams.

Toronto hitters only mustered four hits on the night, including two from Ernie Clement.

Kevin Gausman went six innings, allowing six hits and one earned run with two walks and six strikeouts. Tommy Nance pitched a scoreless eighth inning.

The New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins 10-5, with Boston defeating the Athletics 5-4 in extra innings. Both AL East teams gained one game on the Blue Jays, with the Yankees now four back and the Red Sox six back.

Chris Bassitt gets the ball for Toronto in the series finale on Thursday at 1:10 p.m. ET. The Rays are expected to counter with Shane Baz.

With files from Lucas Casaletto of CityNews

