Toronto police release images of suspect sought in February assault

Toronto Police have released images of a suspect they’re trying to identify in connection to an assault in downtown Toronto last February.

Investigators say it happened in the Carlton and Yonge streets area on Monday, February 10, at around 2:50 p.m.

Police say two men were in a verbal dispute, when one of them assaulted the other.

The suspect fled and the victim was later treated in hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect.

He’s described as 28-32 years old, six feet tall and around 200 pounds.

Image of a suspect being sought in an assault investigation. Toronto Police.