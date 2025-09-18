Toyota and Hyundai recall more than 1.1 million vehicles for seat belt, panel display problems

FILE - A Toyota logo is seen at a dealership in El Monte, Calif., Thursday, March 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted September 18, 2025 10:43 am.

Toyota and Hyundai are recalling a combined 1.1 million vehicles due to problems with the instrument panel displays and seat belts, U.S. auto regulators said Thursday.

Toyota is recalling 591,377 automobiles because the instrument panel display can fail and not show the driver critical information including vehicle speed, brake system and tire pressure warning lights, which could lead to a crash and injury.

Models included in the Toyota recall are the 2023-2024 Venza, RAV 4 Prime, RAV 4, GR Corolla and Crown; 2024-2025 Lexus TX and LS and Toyota Tacoma and Grand Highlander; 2025 Lexus RX, Toyota Crown Signia, Camry, RAV 4 plug-in hybrid and 4 Runner.

Dealers will update the instrument panel software for non-plug-in hybrid vehicles free of charge. For plug-in hybrids, dealers will replace the panel display or update the software, also free of charge.

Owners may contact Toyota’s customer service at 1-800-331-4331. Toyota’s numbers for this recall are 25TB08 and 25TA08. Lexus’ numbers for this recall are 25LB05 and 25LA05.

The Hyundai recall includes 568,580 Palisade SUVs in which the seat belt buckles may fail to latch and not properly restrain passengers in a crash, increasing the possibility of injury.

Until a fix is performed, passengers are being advised to insert the belt firmly into the buckle with a quick and direct motion, pulling on the belt to ensure the seat belt is fully secured. Dealers will inspect and replace the seat belt buckle assemblies, as necessary, free of charge.

Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460. Hyundai’s number for this recall is 283. Owners can search for their vehicle identification number, or VIN, on NHTSA.gov.

The Associated Press


